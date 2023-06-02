RC Lens opens internal investigation after reports of possible sexual assault

“Citizen and committed club, [Lens] will stand with the victims and cannot tolerate such criminal acts. » Racing club de Lens, second in the French football championship, announced on Thursday 1is June, to Agence France-Presse (AFP), that he was leading a ” investigation “ on facts that could be qualified as sexual assault or harassment, which allegedly took place during matches at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium, confirming information from The voice of the North.

“The Racing Club de Lens, on the basis of the reports expressed, is carrying out an investigation and collecting testimonies in order to take the measure of these criminal acts of which it has never been aware until now and which arouses deep indignation in it”details the club in its press release sent to AFP.

The club invites “to file a complaint”

In recent days, several Lens supporters have shared their experience at Bollaert-Delelis on social networks. In an article published Wednesday by The voice of the North, a woman says she was helped by a steward when three men blocked her access to the toilets, and one of them allegedly touched her buttocks. The other testimonies mention songs of a sexual nature targeting a supporter, but also touching during moments of collective jubilation in the stands.

RC Lens “will sensitize all its security personnel so that they can intervene if necessary” et “Above all, invites all the alleged victims to file a complaint”continues the club. “My first message is that, as at all levels of society, women’s voices on this type of offence, because it is an offence, are freed up. It’s obviously a very good thing that they’re talking.”underlined the coach Sang et Or, Franck Haise, Thursday, during a press conference. “I guess if it’s in our stadium, it’s in a lot of stadiums”he lamented.