“reaches 532km/h”: it’s a real missile | Here is the new street jewel

SSC Tuatara is officially the fastest car in the world by breaking the world record on the runway at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The 1,774 HP American hypercar was able to achieve similar goals thanks to first-rate technical equipment

Il new recordfor the Tuatara it is the result of a series of attempts carried out over the years. The American manufacturer to obtain the coveted title of “fastest in the world“, has carried out therefore in the last period numerous speed tests in order to guarantee a result close to the expectations of enthusiasts and, of course, investors.

SSC has therefore succeeded in the enterprise by registering a full speed“round trip” of 455.3 km/h effectively beating the previous 447 km/h achieved by Koenigsegg Agera RS.

It took the shuttle runway, an instrumentation Racelogic VBOX 3i 100 Hz GNSSthe involvement of Garminand of IMRA (International Mile Racing Association), but in the end between round trip Mr Larry Caplin (owner of the fireball) set the record with his SSC Tuatara gives 1,774 CV fed with blend composed of ethanol and gasoline. On the 3.7km straight but Caplin would like to try again and aim for 482.8 km/h.

Il dream of the SSC Tuatarato overtake – officially – the 300 miles per hour (482 km/h) would be possible with a longer strip of asphalt available and a new gear ratio could really be within the reach of the Yankee hypercar.

Tuatara SSC: A record chasing car

Designed in collaboration with Jason Castriotaa former Pininfarina designer, was born to replace Aero, Tuatara is made entirely in carbon fiber, with some parts (such as the suspension support) in aluminium; in this way the manufacturer has managed to maintain the weight of the hypercardry, around 1200 Kg.

To achieve the new record, the American surface-to-surface missile was powered with the special blend E85 which allows you to push the 6.9 liter V8 engine at a maximum power of 1.774 CV; in street configuration, with 91-octane petrol, Tuatara stops “just” 1370 CV.

Expected in just 100 specimensall built at the headquarters of West Richland a Washington, SSC Tuatara has a list price close to 1.5 million euros. How long will this new speed record last? It will remain undefeated for months or the most recent ones hypercar da 2000 CVcome Aspark Owl, will they succeed in overthrowing the American proposal? All questions to which at the moment there is no certain answer and therefore we just have to wait patiently.