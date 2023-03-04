Original title: An article to understand the new version of the Sun: Durant was strictly limited in two games and still won 35 points, and the bench buried hidden dangers

On March 4th, Beijing time, Durant ushered in his second matchup with the Suns. Durant was still strictly time-limited, played 30 minutes, made 7 of 10 shots, easily scored 20 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal and 1 block, surpassing the Big O and rising to 13th in the all-time scoring list. After winning 14 points in the previous game, the Suns won 21 points in this game and 35 points in two games.

Facing the Bulls, the Suns continued the starting combination of the previous game, and Okogie continued to partner with the Big Four. Beside the Big Four, this fringe player in the NBA played a top-salary performance. In the first half, he made 5 of 8 shots and scored 18 points.

This reflects from another aspect the strength of the Suns’ starters and Durant’s strong containment, which benefits everyone. Okogie became the player who was emptied the most by opponents on the court, and many shots were as easy as shooting exercises.

To the delight of Suns fans, Durant has skillfully used the Suns’ tactical coordination and is worthy of an offensive genius. Look at the first attack of the Suns. They played a horn tactic. Ayton covered for Durant. Booker gave the ball to Durant. Misalignment is easy to move forward.

Another time Paul initiated the Double Drag tactic, Durant and Ayton had a high double screen, after Paul broke through, he found Booker on the other side, who easily hit a three-pointer. After that, Paul launched the same tactic, and the Bulls continued to be fooled. This time Okogie got a wide open on the other side and made an easy shot.

In the fourth quarter, the Suns reopened the double-digit point difference. Paul hit 3 three-pointers and took away the game. Durant checked in early and was strictly timed. I really don’t know, once Durant lifts the seal, what kind of terrifying existence the Suns’ starting five tigers will be.

Expose the weakness of the bench

However, after the big deal, the Suns’ lineup also has shortcomings, and that is their bench. In the second half of the second quarter, the Bulls blasted a wave of 16-1, leading the Suns by 4 points and ending the first half. At that time, Durant happened to be resting off the court.

In the fourth quarter, the game entered garbage time ahead of schedule, and finally someone from the Suns bench scored in double figures, and Li scored 10 points.