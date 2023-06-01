ready for Turin and Manchester City – breaking latest news

Of Andrea Serene

The defender, who underwent back surgery on 20 April, returns to training with his teammates. He can be called up for the last two games of the season

Inter find Milan Skriniar again. The defender returned today, Wednesday 31 May, to train in a group. Good news for Inzaghi, who could therefore use him as early as Saturday, in the last championship game on the Turin field. And then in the Champions League final on 10 June against Manchester City. Danilo D’Ambrosio also trained with his teammates, has recovered from the discomfort in his left thigh accused with Atalanta. Apart from Correa and Mkhitaryan instead.

Skiniar had surgery on his back on April 20 to solve the lumboglutalgia problem that had been tormenting him since February. He is getting back in shape, completing a re-athletization course. He certainly needs some more training to be at his best, but he can play a few minutes against Turin and be a wildcard for Inzaghi for the final with City. Having him on the bench in Istanbul is an added value for Inter. Skriniar last played in the Champions League on 10 March, in the last 10 minutes of the match against Porto.