Home » ready for Turin and Manchester City – breaking latest news
Sports

ready for Turin and Manchester City – breaking latest news

by admin
ready for Turin and Manchester City – breaking latest news
Of Andrea Serene

The defender, who underwent back surgery on 20 April, returns to training with his teammates. He can be called up for the last two games of the season

Inter find Milan Skriniar again. The defender returned today, Wednesday 31 May, to train in a group. Good news for Inzaghi, who could therefore use him as early as Saturday, in the last championship game on the Turin field. And then in the Champions League final on 10 June against Manchester City. Danilo D’Ambrosio also trained with his teammates, has recovered from the discomfort in his left thigh accused with Atalanta. Apart from Correa and Mkhitaryan instead.

Skiniar had surgery on his back on April 20 to solve the lumboglutalgia problem that had been tormenting him since February. He is getting back in shape, completing a re-athletization course. He certainly needs some more training to be at his best, but he can play a few minutes against Turin and be a wildcard for Inzaghi for the final with City. Having him on the bench in Istanbul is an added value for Inter. Skriniar last played in the Champions League on 10 March, in the last 10 minutes of the match against Porto.

May 31, 2023 (change May 31, 2023 | 19:20)

© breaking latest news

See also  Qingdao men's basketball team laid off Patrick Miller for poor performance in summer league - Teller Report Teller Report

You may also like

Artificial Intelligence Football Lottery Prediction

Serie A referees, the designations for the 38th...

TENNIS ONLINE: Nosková will try to surprise Rybakinová...

Anxiety, stress, mood swings, Maria Rescigno: «I’ll explain...

ÿ׾ܿһԪ ɽ԰ӪӭŨΧ–

NBA, Monty Williams is the new head coach...

ÖVV men start with victory in Silver League

U.20 World Cup: 2-1 in England, Italy in...

French Open 2023: Novak Djokovic stands by Kosovo...

The government leads the school to participate in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy