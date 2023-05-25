Real again second in the table after a shaky win

Real Madrid celebrated a resounding victory in the 36th round of the Spanish championship and moved back to second place in the table. With central defender David Alaba, the “royal” defeated Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday evening by just under 2:1 (1:0). Real got ahead of Atletico Madrid by one point. Despite a comfortable 3-0 lead at relegation candidate Espanyol Barcelona, ​​the local rivals did not go beyond 3-3.

After Real’s opening goal from Karim Benzema (31st), it was Raul de Tomas (84th), an ex-Madrilenian who equalized. Rodrygo (89th) saved coach Carlo Ancelotti’s star ensemble from losing a point.

Furious comeback from Espanyol

There was a few hours later for Atletico. After goals from Saul Niguez (21st), Antoine Griezmann (44th) and Yannick Carrasco (46th), everything was set for a clear favorite victory. However, the penultimate man made a furious comeback and thanks to Cesar Montes (64th), Joselu (76th / penalty) and “Joker” Vinicius de Souza Costa (79th) still managed to draw.

Nevertheless, Espanyol’s situation in the relegation battle improved only slightly, also because Club Getafe, which advanced from 18th to 16th place, won 1-0 at Betis Sevilla. Espanyol are three points short of the non-relegation zone – and that’s two rounds before the end of the season.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball