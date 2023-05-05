Home » Real beats Belgrade again: 2-2, we go to Game 5
Four games, four away victories. The series between Partizan Belgrade and Real Madrid breaks all conventions and sends, thanks to the victory of the blancos in Game 4, every verdict in Game 5 next week. A Madrid forward for a long time must fight to face the reaction of the hosts, driven by a moving Leday (25 points with 12/16 from the field). In the end, however, the Madrid collective wins. Not only another statuesque Tavares (15+7 with 11 fouls suffered), also Hanga (15), Musa and Deck (14 each, but the Argentine comes out seriously injured and there are fears for his knee) and the director of Chacho Rodriguez (8 points without shooting errors and 7 assists in 18′). In Partizan also 18 by Papapetrou and 11+7 by Lessor.

