Real Betis – Girona 1:1, Girona drew with Betis and may lose first place in the Spanish league

Real Betis – Girona 1:1, Girona drew with Betis and may lose first place in the Spanish league

Girona took the lead in the 39th minute from a penalty kick by Dovbyk, the third best scorer in the competition with 11 goals. One of Sparta Prague’s rivals from the Europa League group equalized in the 88th minute, when he scored from Pezzella’s crossbar after a corner kick.

The Catalans did not reach their eighth away win in a row, which only Real and Barcelona have managed so far in the Spanish league. At least Girona did not lose in the top competition for the tenth time in a row, Betis’ streak is even 13 games.

The two-week Christmas break will be spent in sixth place by San Sebastian, who today drew without goals against seventeenth-placed Cádiz. The Champions League eighth-finalists maintained a three-point lead over seventh-placed Betis.

Spanish Football League – Round 18:Betis Sevilla – Girona 1:1 (88. Pezzella – 39. Dovbyk z pen.)Cádiz – San Sebastian 0:0,21:30 Alavés – Real MadridMallorca – Pamplona.1.Girona18143142:21452 .Real Madrid17133138:11423.FC Barcelona18115234:21384.Atlético Madrid17112435:19355.Bilbao18105334:19356.San Sebastian1887329:18317.Betis Sevilla18610220:18288.Getafe1868424:23269.Las Palmas s1874715:152510.Valencia1865719:222311.Vallecano1848616:242012.Pamplona1754819:261913 .Villarreal1854926:351914.FC Sevilla1737723:241615.Alavés1744914:231616.Mallorca1729614:201517.Cádiz1829714:241518.Celta Vigo1827918:281319.Granada18151220:40820 .Almería18051319:425

