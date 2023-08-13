Home » Real entered the league with a win in Bilbao. Also thanks to the goal of debutant Bellingham
Jude Bellingham made his league debut for Real Madrid with a goal | photo: AP

The Spanish runners-up opened the scoring after less than half an hour of play. Carvajal slipped the ball to Rodrygo in the box and he beat goalkeeper Simón with a sharp shot to the front post.

Bellingham’s strike came eight minutes later. The 20-year-old England international, who joined from Dortmund for over €100m, was left unmarked at the corner and sent Alaba’s cross into the net. In the second half, Real lost defender Militao, who left the field in tears five minutes after the break due to a left knee injury.

San Sebastian drew 1:1 with Girona at home. New signing Dovbyk from Ukrainian Dnipro-1 scored for the guests, who will play the rematch of the third preliminary round of the Europa League against Slavia Prague on Thursday.

Spanish Primera Division

1st round 12/08/2023 21:30

Goals:

Goals:
28. Rodrygo
36. Bellingham

Assemblies:
Simón – de Marcos, Vivian, Paredes, Lekue (71. Imanol) – Vesga (64. A. Herrera), de Galarreta – N. Williams (46. Berenguer), U. Gómez (46. Sancet), Muniain (C) (46. Guruzeta) – I. Williams.

Assemblies:
Lunin – Carvajal (C), Militão (50. Rüdiger), Alaba, Fran García – Valverde, Tchouaméni, Camavinga (71. Kroos) – Bellingham – Vinícius Júnior (80. Modrić), Rodrygo (80. Joselu).

Substitutes:
Agirrezabala – Nolaskoain, R. García I, Prados, Martón, Ares, Villalibre.

Substitutes:
Caňizares, Fr. González – N. Fernández, L. Vázquez, Odriozola, B. Díaz.

Yellow cards:
4. Muniain, 67. Vivian, 87. I. Williams

Yellow cards:
76. Alaba

Referee: Gil-Nevado, J. Martínez.

Number of viewers: 48,927

Spanish Primera Division

1st round 12/8/2023 19:30

Goals:
29. Viera

Goals:
70. Raíllo

Assemblies:
Valles – Lemos, Á. Suárez, Coco, Sinkgraven (64. S. Cardona) – J. Muñoz, K. Rodríguez (85. Mfulu), Loiodice, Viera (C), S. Ramírez – M. Cardona (64. al-Haddádí).

Assemblies:
Rajković – Maffeo, G. González (46. Darder), Valjent, Copete (46. Raíllo), J. Costa – Morlanes (85. Llabrés), Mascarell (60. S. Costa), D. Rodríguez – Muriqi, Ndiaye ( 60.larin).

Substitutes:
Scandal – Araujo, Curbelo, I. González, C. Herrera, Herzog, Mármol, Pejiño, B. Ramírez.

Substitutes:
P. García, Greif – Lato, Prats, A. Sánchez, Van der Heyden, Quintanilla.

Yellow cards:
39. K. Rodríguez, 84. Lemos, 84. Loiodice

Yellow cards:
28. Comb, 53. Mask, 84.

Rozhodčí: García – Méndez, Villaseñor

Spanish Primera Division

1st round 12/08/2023 17:00

Goals:
5. Kubo

Goals:
72. Dovbyk

Assemblies:
Remiro – Traoré (73. Sola), Zubeldia, Le Normand, A. Muñoz – Turrientes (80. Olasagasti), Zubimendi, B. Méndez – Oyarzabal (73. Sadiq), C. Fernández (59. Barrenetxea), Kubo (73 .Cho).

Assemblies:
Gazzaniga – A. Martinez (90+1. Spiny), Da. Lopez, Blind, Gutierrez – Couto (64. Tower), Y. Herrera (86. Martin), B. Garcia, Savio (64. V. Fernandez), Cygankov – Stuani (64. Dovbyk).

Substitutes:
Marrero – P. Marin, Rich, Navarro, Carriage, Pacheco, U. Gonzalez.

Substitutes:
Carlos, Fuidias – Juanpe, M. Vallejo, Clúa, Almena.

Yellow cards:
45+3. Le Normand, 85. Olasagasti, 90+1. Sadiq

Yellow cards:
9. A. Martinez, 45+3. Stuani, 79. Gutierrez, 90+2. Gazzaniga

Referee: Hernández – Masso, Pérez

