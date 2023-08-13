Real entered the league with a win in Bilbao. Also thanks to the goal of debutant Bellingham

Jude Bellingham made his league debut for Real Madrid with a goal | photo: AP
The Spanish runners-up opened the scoring after less than half an hour of play. Carvajal slipped the ball to Rodrygo in the box and he beat goalkeeper Simón with a sharp shot to the front post.
Bellingham’s strike came eight minutes later. The 20-year-old England international, who joined from Dortmund for over €100m, was left unmarked at the corner and sent Alaba’s cross into the net. In the second half, Real lost defender Militao, who left the field in tears five minutes after the break due to a left knee injury.
San Sebastian drew 1:1 with Girona at home. New signing Dovbyk from Ukrainian Dnipro-1 scored for the guests, who will play the rematch of the third preliminary round of the Europa League against Slavia Prague on Thursday.
Spanish Primera Division
1st round 12/08/2023 21:30
Goals:
Goals:
28. Rodrygo
36. Bellingham
Assemblies:
Simón – de Marcos, Vivian, Paredes, Lekue (71. Imanol) – Vesga (64. A. Herrera), de Galarreta – N. Williams (46. Berenguer), U. Gómez (46. Sancet), Muniain (C) (46. Guruzeta) – I. Williams.
Assemblies:
Lunin – Carvajal (C), Militão (50. Rüdiger), Alaba, Fran García – Valverde, Tchouaméni, Camavinga (71. Kroos) – Bellingham – Vinícius Júnior (80. Modrić), Rodrygo (80. Joselu).
Substitutes:
Agirrezabala – Nolaskoain, R. García I, Prados, Martón, Ares, Villalibre.
Substitutes:
Caňizares, Fr. González – N. Fernández, L. Vázquez, Odriozola, B. Díaz.
Yellow cards:
4. Muniain, 67. Vivian, 87. I. Williams
Yellow cards:
76. Alaba
Referee: Gil-Nevado, J. Martínez.
Number of viewers: 48,927
Spanish Primera Division
1st round 12/8/2023 19:30
Goals:
29. Viera
Goals:
70. Raíllo
Assemblies:
Valles – Lemos, Á. Suárez, Coco, Sinkgraven (64. S. Cardona) – J. Muñoz, K. Rodríguez (85. Mfulu), Loiodice, Viera (C), S. Ramírez – M. Cardona (64. al-Haddádí).
Assemblies:
Rajković – Maffeo, G. González (46. Darder), Valjent, Copete (46. Raíllo), J. Costa – Morlanes (85. Llabrés), Mascarell (60. S. Costa), D. Rodríguez – Muriqi, Ndiaye ( 60.larin).
Substitutes:
Scandal – Araujo, Curbelo, I. González, C. Herrera, Herzog, Mármol, Pejiño, B. Ramírez.
Substitutes:
P. García, Greif – Lato, Prats, A. Sánchez, Van der Heyden, Quintanilla.
Yellow cards:
39. K. Rodríguez, 84. Lemos, 84. Loiodice
Yellow cards:
28. Comb, 53. Mask, 84.
Rozhodčí: García – Méndez, Villaseñor
Spanish Primera Division
1st round 12/08/2023 17:00
Goals:
5. Kubo
Goals:
72. Dovbyk
Assemblies:
Remiro – Traoré (73. Sola), Zubeldia, Le Normand, A. Muñoz – Turrientes (80. Olasagasti), Zubimendi, B. Méndez – Oyarzabal (73. Sadiq), C. Fernández (59. Barrenetxea), Kubo (73 .Cho).
Assemblies:
Gazzaniga – A. Martinez (90+1. Spiny), Da. Lopez, Blind, Gutierrez – Couto (64. Tower), Y. Herrera (86. Martin), B. Garcia, Savio (64. V. Fernandez), Cygankov – Stuani (64. Dovbyk).
Substitutes:
Marrero – P. Marin, Rich, Navarro, Carriage, Pacheco, U. Gonzalez.
Substitutes:
Carlos, Fuidias – Juanpe, M. Vallejo, Clúa, Almena.
Yellow cards:
45+3. Le Normand, 85. Olasagasti, 90+1. Sadiq
Yellow cards:
9. A. Martinez, 45+3. Stuani, 79. Gutierrez, 90+2. Gazzaniga
Referee: Hernández – Masso, Pérez