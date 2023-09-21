Home » Real España Breaks Losing Streak with 3-1 Victory over Olancho FC in National League Match
Real España Breaks Losing Streak with 3-1 Victory over Olancho FC in National League Match

Real España Breaks Losing Streak with 3-1 Victory over Olancho FC in National League Match

Real España Ends 40-Day Winless Streak with Victory over Olancho FC

Real España achieved a crucial victory in the National League as they defeated Olancho FC with a score of 3-1. After 40 days, Real España finally returned to the winning path in an intense match that took place at the Olympic stadium.

The game started with Olancho FC making an early statement by pressuring the Real España defense. However, José Valladares’ team quickly regained their composure and took control of the match. In the 18th minute, Óscar Raí Villa delivered a pinpoint cross, allowing Jhow Benavídez to score the opening goal for Real España.

Real España continued to dominate the game and extended their lead in the 45+1 minute. Elison Rivas stunned Olancho FC with a left-footed shot from a free throw, securing the team’s second goal and providing them with more confidence heading into halftime.

The second half saw Real España determined to increase their lead, while Olancho FC sought to make a comeback. However, Real España’s Mexican midfielder Óscar Raí Villa played a vital role in maintaining control of the match. In the 48th minute, Villa made a crucial recovery and set up Jhow Benavídez, who capitalized on the opportunity and secured his second goal of the game.

Despite a late goal by Kemsie Abbot for Olancho FC in the 60th minute, Real España’s defense remained resolute to ensure victory. Real España goalkeeper Michaell Perelló made a notable save in the 81st minute, denying Olancho FC’s Ángel Villatoro an opportunity to score.

The result was a much-needed win for Real España, who had experienced a series of disappointing results in their previous five games. The team had suffered four losses and a draw against Motagua, leaving them eager to get back to winning ways.

Overall, it was a well-deserved victory for Real España, demonstrating their resilience and determination. The fans present at the Olympic stadium chanted in support of their team throughout the game, hoping to see them return to their winning form.

The match concluded the first round of the tournament, and Real España will look to build on this victory in their upcoming fixtures. Mauro Reyes, the team’s coach, will be pleased with the performance and hopes that this win marks a turning point for the team’s season.

