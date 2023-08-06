Real España Coach Julio Rodríguez Reflects on 4-0 Loss to Olimpia and Fans’ Criticism

Title: Real España Coach Julio Rodríguez Speaks on Crushing Defeat in Apertura 2023 Tournament

Date: August 5, 2023

Julio “Palomo” Rodríguez, the coach of Real España, faced the media in the mixed zone of the National Stadium in Tegucigalpa, as he did not attend the press conference room, to discuss the team’s devastating 4-0 loss against Pedro Troglio’s Olimpia on the second round of the Apertura 2023 tournament.

Rodríguez acknowledged the disappointing result and highlighted the team’s missed opportunities and lack of assertiveness during the match. “At times we had good plays, at times we were not forceful, shots off the posts. I think that the quality and the details in this type of match define the outcome in favor of a great team that prevailed,” said Rodríguez.

He also emphasized the difficulty of starting a classic match with a 1-0 deficit due to a set piece goal. The coach mentioned that although there were bursts of good play, they failed to capitalize on them, making it challenging to recover from such a setback.

Acknowledging the impact of a demanding calendar, Rodríguez noted that the team needs to respect their opponents. He revealed that the defeat was painful for all the players and himself, as they are aware of the significance of classic matches for the fans. “The defeat hurts us, all of us who play a classic know what it means for the people,” clarified Rodríguez.

Since becoming the technical director, Julio Rodríguez has struggled to secure victories in classic matches and expressed his responsibility in this matter. He highlighted the need for self-criticism and analysis, recognizing the players who performed well and those who fell short.

When asked about his message to the fans, Rodríguez acknowledged that fans are the team’s number one critics and that they have to cope with pressure and criticism. He affirmed his personal disappointment and determination to move forward. “This continues, and now we have to see what we are made of,” stressed the coach.

Addressing the calls for his departure from Real España, Rodríguez acknowledged that football is neither fair nor unfair. He stated that he understands the expectations and desires of the fans and the club to achieve success. However, he highlighted the need to live with the reality of results not meeting expectations.

Regarding his relationship with the fans, Rodríguez expressed his love and appreciation for those who support him, stating that their affection transcends results and titles. He emphasized his commitment to the team and his dedication regardless of his role as coach.

As Real España looks to rebound from the defeat, the coach’s remarks shed light on the team’s introspection and determination to overcome the challenges they face in the Apertura 2023 tournament.

