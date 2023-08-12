Real España Pulls off Dramatic Comeback to Beat Wolves in Controversial Finish

Real España Scores Dramatic Comeback Win Over UPN Wolves

Real España, also known as the aurinegro group, secured a thrilling victory over the UPN Wolves with two late goals in injury time. Coming back from a goal down, the Machine claimed a 2-1 win in a heart-stopping match at the Olympic stadium.

The match was filled with controversy as both of Real España’s goals were met with disputed calls. The first goal came at 90+3′ when Darixon Vuelto found the net after an offside call was missed by assistant Lourdes Noriega. The equalizer ignited a wave of euphoric celebration from the Real España players and fans alike.

Just four minutes later, at 90+7′, Devron García provided the assist for Marco Aceituno who scored the winning goal with a powerful header. This play was also surrounded by controversy, with claims of offside during the build-up.

Real España’s victory was a relief after a tense period for the team. They had suffered defeats against Olimpia in the Apertura 2023 tournament and Comunicaciones in the Copa Centroamericana, causing increased pressure leading up to the match against UPN.

The game took a turn for the worse for Real España when goalkeeper Michaell Perelló made a terrible mistake at the 89th minute, allowing Ted Bodden of UPN to score what seemed like a game-ending goal. This fueled the pain of Real España’s fans, who had been anticipating a win but instead faced the possibility of defeat.

However, a turn of events saw Real España stage a remarkable comeback. The team fought against the odds and delivered an incredible performance in the dying minutes of the game. The victory not only secured the three points for Real España but also served as a morale boost for their upcoming match against Herediano in the Central American Cup.

Despite their victory, Real España knows they did not play a great game. Nonetheless, they now sit on top of the league with six points, providing them with a much-needed boost of confidence. The win also marks a significant milestone for the Palomo project, as the team aims to improve its performance and continue their success in future matches.

Here are the lineups for the match:

Real Spain:

– Michael Perello (goalkeeper)

– Wisdom Quayé

– Getsel Montes

– Devron García

– Franklin Flores

– Mayron Flores

– Roberto Osorto

– Juan Vieyra

– Elison Rivas

– Ramiro Rocca

– Ray Villa

Wolves:

– Denovan Torres (goalkeeper)

– Lesvin Medina

– Robel Bernárdez

– Axel Gomez

– Christopher Melendez

– Christopher Urbeneta

– Jason Sanchez

– Carlos Rochez

– Josman Figueroa

– Erick Andino

– William Moncada

Real España’s victory sets the stage for their upcoming clash with Herediano and offers hope for the team to continue their winning streak.

