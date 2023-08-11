Real España Signs Mexican Midfielder Michael Pérez Ortíz for 2023 Season

Real España Signs Mexican Midfielder Michael Pérez Ortíz

August 11, 2023

Real España, a football club based in San Pedro Sula, announced on Friday the signing of Mexican midfielder Michael Pérez Ortíz. The 30-year-old midfielder joins Real España from Cancún FC of the Aztec Expansion League, the second division in Mexico.

During his time at Cancún FC, Pérez Ortíz won several championship titles, including one Liga MX, two MX Cups, one Aztec Super Cup, and one Champions League. With an impressive track record, Pérez Ortíz brings experience and expertise to Real España.

“We welcome Michael Pérez to the aurinegra family for this tournament. We hope he feels at home and represents our club with pride and passion,” announced Real España on their social media platforms.

This signing marks Pérez Ortíz’s sixth professional club, as he previously played for Chivas de Guadalajara, where he won five league titles. Real España is no stranger to Mexican players, as Pérez Ortíz becomes the seventh Mexican to don the club’s colors.

The acquisition of Pérez Ortíz comes as a replacement for Uruguayan midfielder Claudio Innella, whose contract was terminated due to the registration limit of foreign players. Innella struggled with injuries during his time at Real España, managing to play only 15 games in the previous season.

Real España has been busy strengthening their squad for the upcoming opening season of 2023. In addition to Pérez Ortíz, the club has signed Dixon Ramirez, Elison Rivas, Arnaldo Urbina, Ian Mejia Rink, and Mexican Oscar Rai Villa. Meanwhile, they have bid farewell to Junior Garcia, Gerson Chavez, Maikel Garcia, Jorge Castrillo, Alejandro Reyes, and Paraguayan Pedro Baez.

With the addition of Pérez Ortíz, Real España aims to build a formidable team and compete for titles in the upcoming season. Fans are excited to see how the Mexican midfielder will contribute to the success of the club.

Real España’s first game with Pérez Ortíz in their ranks resulted in a 3-2 victory over Victoria, but unfortunately, the midfielder suffered a muscle tear, which will keep him out of action for several weeks. However, fans remain optimistic about his return and the impact he will have on the team.

As the new season approaches, Real España continues to make moves to strengthen their squad and improve their chances of success in domestic competitions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

