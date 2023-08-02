Home » Real Estelí of Nicaragua Makes History with a Surprise Victory in the 2023 Central American Cup
Title: Real Estelí Makes History with Victory in 2023 Central American Cup Opener

Date: August 1, 2023

Real Estelí of Nicaragua achieved a remarkable feat on Tuesday as they secured a surprise victory in the opening match of the 2023 Central American Cup. The Nicaraguan team emerged victorious against Xelajú of Guatemalan soccer with a 1-0 scoreline.

The hero of the match was Arley Bonilla Micolta, the Colombian forward representing Real Estelí. He netted the winning goal in the 19th minute of the first half, securing an extraordinary result for his team.

Notably, this goal holds significance as it marks the first official score in the history of the Central American Cup. The tournament has replaced the Concacaf League, which was won by Olimpia in 2017 and 2022, in its inaugural and final edition.

Real Estelí and Xelajú, along with CA Independiente from Panama and FAS from El Salvador, are competing in Group B of the Cup. Real Estelí will be hosting Olimpia in their next match on Tuesday, August 8, at their home stadium. Prior to that, Olimpia will face CA Independiente de Panamá on Wednesday.

The 2023 Central American Cup will serve as the qualifying tournament for six teams to advance to the prestigious Concacaf Champions Cup. It will be the sole pathway for clubs from the Isthmus region to qualify for the most significant team tournament in the area. The tournament will feature a group phase, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the final phase, including the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final.

During the group stage, all teams will play a single match against the other teams in their respective groups. The eight qualifying teams will be ranked in a general table, determining the pairings for the quarterfinals. The first-placed team will face the eighth-placed team, the second will play the seventh, the third will take on the sixth, and the fourth will meet the fifth.

Following the knockout phase, the four semifinalists and the winners of two playoffs (six clubs in total) will secure their spots in the revamped 27-club Concacaf Champions Cup.

In addition, the tournament champion will earn a direct pass to the Eighth Final of the Cup, while the four losing teams from the quarterfinal series will compete in a playoff to determine the final participant.

The thrilling start to the 2023 Central American Cup has set the stage for an exhilarating competition, with Real Estelí’s historic victory establishing them as a team to watch in the tournament.

