Real Madrid has reached the final of the Spanish Cup after a furious 4-0 (1-0) in the “Clasico” at FC Barcelona. In the second leg of the Copa del Rey, goalscorer Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick for Real (50′, 58′, 80′) after Vinicius Junior (45′ + 1′) practically gave the visitors the lead at half-time. David Alaba played through for Real, the Catalans had won the first leg 1-0 in Madrid.

