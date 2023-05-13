Home » Real Madrid 1-0 Getafe: Marco Asensio scores winner as much-changed hosts prepare for Man City
Real Madrid 1-0 Getafe: Marco Asensio scores winner as much-changed hosts prepare for Man City

Real Madrid 1-0 Getafe: Marco Asensio scores winner as much-changed hosts prepare for Man City
Vinicius Junior came off the bench after eight changes were made to the Real Madrid side

Marco Asensio kept Real Madrid’s faint hope of retaining their La Liga title alive with the winner against Getafe.

Carlo Ancelotti made eight changes as Madrid warmed up for Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg at Manchester City.

It resulted in a disjointed performance against a Getafe side in the relegation zone, before Asensio’s deflected strike with 20 minutes remaining.

Madrid trail leaders Barcelona by 11 points with four games to go.

Barca will seal the title if they win their derby at Espanyol on Sunday (20:00 BST).

The much-changed Madrid side included a rare start for Eden Hazard, just his second in the league this season, while Toni Kroos, Vinicius Junior and Luka Modric were all introduced from the bench.

It took Madrid until the 70th minute to break through, Asensio’s shot from the edge of the area hitting a defender and flying past Getafe keeper David Soria.

Focus now turns to next week’s tie at Etihad Stadium, after the first leg at the Bernabeu ended 1-1.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17vazquez
  • 3Militant
  • 6Nacho
  • 23MendySubstituted forKroosat 45′minutes
  • 19ceballosSubstituted forMarianoat 61′minutes
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 12CamavingaBooked at 41minsSubstituted forOdriozolat 84′minutes
  • 15ValverdeSubstituted forModricat 61′minutes
  • 11Asensio
  • 7E HazardSubstituted forVinicius Juniorat 61′minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 8Kroos
  • 10Modric
  • 13The moon
  • 16Odriozol
  • 20Vinicius Junior
  • 22Rudiger
  • 24Mariano
  • 26Lopez Andugar

Getafe

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Soria
  • 21IglesiasBooked at 83mins
  • 23Mitrovica
  • 15AldereteBooked at 60mins
  • 4ÁlvarezSubstituted forThe kneesat 84′minutes
  • 11AleñaSubstituted forSeoaneat 74′minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 2Dakonam
  • 20Maximovich
  • 9Portuguese ManzaneraSubstituted forEl Haddadiat 65′minutes
  • 19MayoralSubstituted forAlgobiaat 65′minutes
  • 7WomenBooked at 28minsSubstituted forAngisat 66′minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Box
  • 3Angis
  • 5Milla
  • 6Coutinho Meneses Duarte
  • 8Seoane
  • 12The knees
  • 16Algobia
  • 17El Haddadi
  • 24Villar
  • 27Conde

Referee:
Juan Martinez Munuera

Attendance:
52,201

