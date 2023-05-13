Real Madrid 1-0 Getafe: Marco Asensio scores winner as much-changed hosts prepare for Man City

Marco Asensio kept Real Madrid’s faint hope of retaining their La Liga title alive with the winner against Getafe.
Carlo Ancelotti made eight changes as Madrid warmed up for Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg at Manchester City.
It resulted in a disjointed performance against a Getafe side in the relegation zone, before Asensio’s deflected strike with 20 minutes remaining.
Madrid trail leaders Barcelona by 11 points with four games to go.
Barca will seal the title if they win their derby at Espanyol on Sunday (20:00 BST).
The much-changed Madrid side included a rare start for Eden Hazard, just his second in the league this season, while Toni Kroos, Vinicius Junior and Luka Modric were all introduced from the bench.
It took Madrid until the 70th minute to break through, Asensio’s shot from the edge of the area hitting a defender and flying past Getafe keeper David Soria.
Focus now turns to next week’s tie at Etihad Stadium, after the first leg at the Bernabeu ended 1-1.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 17vazquez
- 3Militant
- 6Nacho
- 23MendySubstituted forKroosat 45′minutes
- 19ceballosSubstituted forMarianoat 61′minutes
- 18Tchouaméni
- 12CamavingaBooked at 41minsSubstituted forOdriozolat 84′minutes
- 15ValverdeSubstituted forModricat 61′minutes
- 11Asensio
- 7E HazardSubstituted forVinicius Juniorat 61′minutes
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 8Kroos
- 10Modric
- 13The moon
- 16Odriozol
- 20Vinicius Junior
- 22Rudiger
- 24Mariano
- 26Lopez Andugar
Getafe
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Soria
- 21IglesiasBooked at 83mins
- 23Mitrovica
- 15AldereteBooked at 60mins
- 4ÁlvarezSubstituted forThe kneesat 84′minutes
- 11AleñaSubstituted forSeoaneat 74′minutesBooked at 90mins
- 2Dakonam
- 20Maximovich
- 9Portuguese ManzaneraSubstituted forEl Haddadiat 65′minutes
- 19MayoralSubstituted forAlgobiaat 65′minutes
- 7WomenBooked at 28minsSubstituted forAngisat 66′minutes
Substitutes
- 1Box
- 3Angis
- 5Milla
- 6Coutinho Meneses Duarte
- 8Seoane
- 12The knees
- 16Algobia
- 17El Haddadi
- 24Villar
- 27Conde
- Referee:
- Juan Martinez Munuera
- Attendance:
- 52,201
Live Text
Match ends, Real Madrid 1, Getafe 0.
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Getafe 0.
Attempt missed. Mariano Díaz (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Jaime Seoane.
Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ángel Algobia (Getafe).
Jaime Seoane (Getafe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jaime Seoane (Getafe).
Offside, Getafe. Jaime Seoane tries a through ball, but Munir El Haddadi is caught offside.
Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ángel Algobia (Getafe).
Álvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jaime Seoane (Getafe).
Foul by Éder Militao (Real Madrid).
Munir El Haddadi (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Éder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Amavi (Getafe).
Substitution, Real Madrid. Álvaro Odriozola replaces Eduardo Camavinga due to injury.