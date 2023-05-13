Real Madrid 1-0 Getafe: Marco Asensio scores winner as much-changed hosts prepare for Man City

Vinicius Junior came off the bench after eight changes were made to the Real Madrid side

Marco Asensio kept Real Madrid’s faint hope of retaining their La Liga title alive with the winner against Getafe.

Carlo Ancelotti made eight changes as Madrid warmed up for Wednesday’s Champions League semi-final second leg at Manchester City.

It resulted in a disjointed performance against a Getafe side in the relegation zone, before Asensio’s deflected strike with 20 minutes remaining.

Madrid trail leaders Barcelona by 11 points with four games to go.

Barca will seal the title if they win their derby at Espanyol on Sunday (20:00 BST).

The much-changed Madrid side included a rare start for Eden Hazard, just his second in the league this season, while Toni Kroos, Vinicius Junior and Luka Modric were all introduced from the bench.

It took Madrid until the 70th minute to break through, Asensio’s shot from the edge of the area hitting a defender and flying past Getafe keeper David Soria.

Focus now turns to next week’s tie at Etihad Stadium, after the first leg at the Bernabeu ended 1-1.