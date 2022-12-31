The French striker is decisive in the 2-0 win for the Blancos, with a brace scored between the 81st minute (penalty) and the 89th minute: he is now +1 over Barcelona, ​​who are playing for Espanyol today

Valladolid dominates for more than an hour. Real wastes, risks losing and saves itself thanks to Courtois, in the end thanks captain Benzema. In the last game of 2022, Karim and teammates get three away points. The blancos win 0-2, the French striker is decisive with a brace scored between the 81st and 89th minutes. Looking forward to tomorrow’s match between Barcelona and Espanyol, the Madrilenians take the top spot in La Liga, +1 from the blaugrana.

Modric on the bench — Fifty days after the success against Cadiz, won in the last match before the break for the World Cup, Ancelotti proposes the classic 4-3-3 with the trident made up of Asensio, Benzema and Vinicius. In addition to Rodrygo, Modric and Tchouameni start on the bench, the last to return from Qatar: Ceballos is in midfield with Kroos and Valverde.

He matches — The blancos get going in the first quarter of an hour: in the 11th minute they claim a penalty for a touch by Javi Sanchez, in the 16th minute Vinicius shoots on goal but Masip saves. Benzema arrives on the rebound, who surprisingly sends up into an empty net. Karim didn’t make an impact, the wingers forced the play, Real didn’t turn around and Valladolid played the game until the break. Roque Mesa invents, Javi Sanchez is a dam, Aguado nearly scores but Courtois tells him no. See also Italian media:Mbappe and Real Madrid agreement 100 million euros signing fee + 50 million annual salary – yqqlm

Karim’s awakening — Even in the second half, initially, the script remained unchanged: the Madrilenos struggled to find space, Valladolid was waiting for them and, between restarts and set pieces, they attempted the coup. The most tempting opportunity comes in the 68th minute with a goring from Sergio Leon, however Courtois stretches again and lowers the gate. Minutes go by and Real doesn’t get going. Carletto blurts out and raises his eyebrow, to turn it around he sends in Vazquez, Rodrygo and Camavinga. In the end, the difference was made by a penalty in the 80th minute: a header from Rudiger hit Javi Sanchez’s hand, the Var intervened and the referee pointed to the spot. Sergio Leon protests and is expelled, Benzema takes a run up and kicks coldly. Masip on one side, the ball on the other, Real took the lead and Valladolid collapsed mentally. Karim takes advantage of it and enjoys it, in the 89th minute he doubles after a descent from Camavinga in the left lane. The captain is back and he did it in great style, bringing the blancos momentarily to the top and +1 from Barcelona.

December 31, 2022 (change December 31, 2022 | 00:28)

