Real Madrid 2-1 Osasuna: Rodrygo scores twice as Madrid win Copa del Rey

Rodrygo took his goal tally to 16 for the season with a brace in the Copa del Rey final

Rodrygo scored twice as Real Madrid won the Copa del Rey for the first time since 2014 after beating Osasuna in the final in Seville.

The Brazilian was on hand to fire the winner from close range after Toni Kroos’ shot deflected into his path.

Osasuna, playing in only their second Copa del Rey final, had threatened an upset when Lucas Torro levelled.

Rodrygo handed Real an early lead with the fastest goal in a Spanish cup final for 17 years after 106 seconds.

Osasuna, backed by nearly 25,000 fans inside the Estadio de La Cartuja, had their chances as they chased a first major trophy in their 103-year history.

They were denied a stoppage-time equaliser when Dani Carvajal produced a last-ditch block to keep out Kike Barja’s side-footed effort.

Los Rojillos, which translates as The Little Reds, had more shots on target (5) than Real (3), but Carlo Ancelotti’s side were ultimately more clinical in front of goal.

Victory for Real delivers a 20th Copa del Rey title as they now turn their attention to Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Manchester City.

