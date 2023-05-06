Real Madrid 2-1 Osasuna: Rodrygo scores twice as Madrid win Copa del Rey

Rodrygo scored twice as Real Madrid won the Copa del Rey for the first time since 2014 after beating Osasuna in the final in Seville.
The Brazilian was on hand to fire the winner from close range after Toni Kroos’ shot deflected into his path.
Osasuna, playing in only their second Copa del Rey final, had threatened an upset when Lucas Torro levelled.
Rodrygo handed Real an early lead with the fastest goal in a Spanish cup final for 17 years after 106 seconds.
Osasuna, backed by nearly 25,000 fans inside the Estadio de La Cartuja, had their chances as they chased a first major trophy in their 103-year history.
They were denied a stoppage-time equaliser when Dani Carvajal produced a last-ditch block to keep out Kike Barja’s side-footed effort.
Los Rojillos, which translates as The Little Reds, had more shots on target (5) than Real (3), but Carlo Ancelotti’s side were ultimately more clinical in front of goal.
Victory for Real delivers a 20th Copa del Rey title as they now turn their attention to Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Manchester City.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1CourtoisBooked at 90mins
- 2carvajal ramos
- 3MilitantBooked at 41mins
- 4Alaba
- 12CamavingaBooked at 75mins
- 15ValverdeBooked at 90mins
- 18TchouaméniSubstituted forRuedigerat 69′minutes
- 8KroosSubstituted forModricat 82′minutes
- 21RodrygoSubstituted forAsensioat 89′minutes
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinicius JuniorBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 10Modric
- 11Asensio
- 13The moon
- 16Odriozol
- 17vazquez
- 19ceballos
- 22Ruediger
- 24Mariano
health
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Herrera
- 7MoncayolaBooked at 21mins
- 23Hernández
- 5GarcíaBooked at 37mins
- 3Alvaro Armado
- 6nougatSubstituted foribanezat 86′minutesBooked at 90mins
- 16Gomez BardonadoSubstituted forFemaleat 86′minutes
- 15PeñaSubstituted forGarcíaat 75′minutes
- 22at all times
- 12EzzalzouliSubstituted forBarja Alfonsoat 75′minutesBooked at 83mins
- 17BudimirSubstituted forAvilaat 70′minutes
Substitutes
- 4García
- 9Avila
- 11Barja Alfonso
- 14García
- 18Female
- 19ibanez
- 20Sánchez
- 25Fernández
- 31Herrando
- 34Muñoz
- 35Moreno
- Referee:
- Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez