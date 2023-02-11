Home Sports Real Madrid – Al-Hilal, Club World Cup Final, live: schedule, line-up and where to watch for free
Sports

Real Madrid – Al-Hilal, Club World Cup Final, live: schedule, line-up and where to watch for free

by admin
Real Madrid – Al-Hilal, Club World Cup Final, live: schedule, line-up and where to watch for free

MADRID, WORLD CLUBS CHAMPION

Real Madrid beat Al-Hilal in the final of the Club World Cup and ended up taking the title. The doubles from Valverde and Vinicius, added to the goal from Benzema, were enough to knock out an inferior Saudi team that knew how to get into the game.

START THE SECOND HALF

The second half of the game is already underway. Real Madrid is ahead, but Al-Hilal still has a lot to say in this final.

BREAK IN THE FINAL

Real Madrid goes ahead at half-time after goals from Vinicius and Valverde. Marega cut differences for Al-Hilal. All alive for the second half.

START THE MATCH

Real Madrid-Al-Hilal is already underway!

THE ARRIVAL OF REAL MADRID

This has been the arrival of Real Madrid at the Moulay Abdallah stadium in Rabat, where they will face Al-Hilal for a new Club World Cup title.

CAMAVINGA, LEFT SIDE

With the absence of Mendy, the specific winger, and Militao, who allowed Alaba to move to the winger, Ancelotti must turn to Camavinga to occupy the left flank. The Frenchman is not too used to that demarcation, but he has already played more than one game there. The rest, the expected, with a Benzema that returns after injury. Rodrygo stays on the bench.

MEETING OF PEÑAS IN RABAT

The real Madrid, in an act chaired by Florentino Pérez, He has taken advantage of his stay in Rabat to organize a meeting with his supporters clubs.

You may also like

College basketball highlights: No. 21 UCONN takes on...

Embiid scored 35+11, Harden double-double, 76ers reversed and...

The match Clermont – OM delayed

Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle United: Visitors match club record...

Netball Super League 2023: Defending champions Manchester Thunder...

Joe Wieskamp returns to the Raptors on a...

Inter, backfire for Mazraoui?

Congratulations on the blue tie» and he changes...

Green is not enough for Spezia, Empoli comeback...

Pioli was on fire: (not) playing a derby...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy