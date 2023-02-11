21:58 MADRID, WORLD CLUBS CHAMPION Real Madrid beat Al-Hilal in the final of the Club World Cup and ended up taking the title. The doubles from Valverde and Vinicius, added to the goal from Benzema, were enough to knock out an inferior Saudi team that knew how to get into the game.

21:05 START THE SECOND HALF The second half of the game is already underway. Real Madrid is ahead, but Al-Hilal still has a lot to say in this final.

20:50 BREAK IN THE FINAL Real Madrid goes ahead at half-time after goals from Vinicius and Valverde. Marega cut differences for Al-Hilal. All alive for the second half.

20:03 START THE MATCH Real Madrid-Al-Hilal is already underway!

19:08 THE ARRIVAL OF REAL MADRID This has been the arrival of Real Madrid at the Moulay Abdallah stadium in Rabat, where they will face Al-Hilal for a new Club World Cup title. 👋 We have arrived! 👋#ClubWC pic.twitter.com/7m9b81mmDY — Real Madrid CF (@realmadrid) February 11, 2023

18:21 CAMAVINGA, LEFT SIDE With the absence of Mendy, the specific winger, and Militao, who allowed Alaba to move to the winger, Ancelotti must turn to Camavinga to occupy the left flank. The Frenchman is not too used to that demarcation, but he has already played more than one game there. The rest, the expected, with a Benzema that returns after injury. Rodrygo stays on the bench.

18:13 XI OF REAL MADRID Carlo Ancelotti has already revealed his line-up for the final against Al-Hilal. Benzema, owner. See also Longo Borghini: "A medal dedicated to my family that has always been close to me" The eleven of Real Madrid: Lunin, Carvajal, Alaba, Rüdiger, Camavinga, Tchouaméni, Kroos, Modric, Valverde, Vinicius and Benzema