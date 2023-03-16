Home Sports Real Madrid, Ancelotti: ‘Facing Milan in the quarter-finals? The ideal would be in the final’
The Real Madrid coach, formerly of Milan and Naples, on the draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League, with three Italians in the urn: “If we drew Milan it would be very exciting. The ideal would be to meet in the final in Istanbul, but the way it’s long. How would I live a derby with Inter? I see it on Real Madrid’s side. Napoli are doing very well, they’re focused in the league and can concentrate on the Champions League where they’ll be a dangerous team.”

