Real Madrid and AC Milan first qualified for the semi-finals

Despite a penalty pushed back, Olivier Giroud scored his fifth goal of the season in the Champions League, on April 18, 2023, in Naples. ALESSANDRO GAROFALO / AP

Twenty-one Champions League titles (out of 67) reached the semi-finals of the most prestigious of European football competitions on Tuesday, April 18. If Real Madrid (fourteen times crowned, and defending champion) is used to laying siege to the last European four and easily eliminated Chelsea, AC Milan (seven trophies) had lost the keys for sixteen years, and had to fight to dismiss Napoli, another Serie A club.

Read also: Champions League: Real Madrid clearly dominates Chelsea, AC Milan takes an option against Naples

The Rossoneri suffered from the start, as if suffocated by Napoli’s pressing pushed by a boiling Diego Maradona stadium, but, like the first leg, won 1-0, they were able to turn their backs and wait for their chance. On one of the first blocks, Rafael Leao distinguished himself by obtaining a penalty for a fault by Mario Rui. But, in a suddenly almost silent stadium, the Neapolitan goalkeeper, Alex Meret, released Giroud’s attempt. Shortly after, the Neapolitan goalkeeper won a new fiery duel against the French.

After half an hour of play, Napoli seemed to be overtaken by fatigue, after a season at a hundred miles an hour which saw it largely dominate the Italian championship. Politano and Rui had to leave on injury (33e). Leao, on the contrary, took advantage of a failed control by Frenchman Tanguy Dembélé to fly away. In a ride worthy of the Neapolitan idol, Diego Maradona, the Portuguese went through three defenders to serve Giroud, who this time could not fail and scored his fifth European goal of the season (0-1, 43e).

With their two-goal lead in aggregate score, Milan became ever more compact and defensive. And if Mike Maignan finally gave in in added time, failing to repel a header from Victor Osimhen (1-1, 90 + 3), the French goalkeeper had previously been decisive by also stopping a penalty, shot by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ( 82e).

For AC Milan, the road to the final in Istanbul, where the Rossoneri played and lost a memorable final in 2005 against Liverpool, could go through a derby against Inter, if the Nerazzurri progress on Wednesday against Benfica after their victory 2-0 in the first leg. “With this state of mind, we can dream”estimated Olivier Giroud on Mediaset.

Read also: Champions League: Manchester City blow up Bayern, Inter take a serious option

Union minimum for Real

Real Madrid’s Brazilian striker Rodrygo scores his second goal against Chelsea on April 18, 2023, in London. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP

In the last four, another shock looms, between Real Madrid of Karim Benzema and Manchester City, imperial against Bayern (3-0) before the return match, Wednesday in Munich. With a two-goal lead against Chelsea, the defending champion, jostled Tuesday at Stamford Bridge, managed to knock out the English club thanks to a fatal double from Rodrygo, reproducing the score of the first leg, at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

To really ignite the stadium and shake the Spaniards, Chelsea needed to open the scoring. But the Blues’ attacking streaks have too often resembled handball attack-defense, with the ball going right-to-left and left-to-right without really worrying Madrid’s rearguard.

Opposite, Real has long done the bare minimum offensively. But against this Chelsea, it was enough. In the second half, the Merengues scored on their first opportunity. Taking advantage of the huge space in the back of Cucurella and the missed interception by Trevoh Chalobah, Rodrygo escaped on the right. Karim Benzema, for once very discreet in this match, and replaced (71e), was unable to regain his low cross, but Vinicius was there to put Rodrygo back in the axis, who controlled and scored in the middle of four opponents (0-1, 52e).

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Football: “In his late triumph, Benzema unfortunately did not gain a greater height of view”

Even if the Londoners did not abdicate, the match never seemed to be able to change. Worse, at the 80e minute, after a great breakthrough and a caviar from Federico Valverde, Rodrygo only had to push the ball into the empty goal (0-2), thus kicking off the exodus of supporters from the Blues, annoyed to see the gulf that still separates the two teams

Newsletter « Paris 2024 » “Le Monde” deciphers the news and the challenges of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Register

For Chelsea, crowned in 2021, it is the last ray of sunshine of a failed season which has thus disappeared. The fourth defeat since the return of Frank Lampard to the bench sounds like a resounding failure for the American owners, extremely spendthrift and nevertheless out of the C1, and far from European places in the championship.