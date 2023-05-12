Real Madrid and Manchester City back to back after the semi-final first leg

Mancunian Erling Haaland (left) with Madrid’s Antonio Rüdiger during the Champions League semi-final first leg, at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, May 9, 2023. JAVIER SORIANO / AFP

In the absence of the crazy evening that we were promised, Real Madrid and Manchester City kept the suspense going. On Tuesday May 9, in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, Madrid and the Citizens failed to decide between them at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, Kevin De Bruyne responding to the opening of the mark of Vinicius Junior (1-1). Qualification for the final will be decided in the return match, Wednesday 17 May.

The memory of the epic double confrontation at the same stage of the competition, last year, was still in everyone’s mind before approaching this final before the hour between the two favorites. Real Madrid then won (6-5 on aggregate) thanks, in particular, to two goals in added time in the return match.

But the Merengues did not go into the irrational this time around, as they had done so often in the last edition, which finally ended with a 14e European coronation. Paradoxically, it was at the heart of a difficult first period, during which Manchester City monopolized the ball, that the people of Madrid opened the scoring.

A flash of Vinicius Junior, in the momentum of his magnificent season. Shifted by Eduardo Camavinga – once again very fair at left-back – the Brazilian unleashed a sudden cross shot that deceived Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson into the top corner (1-0, 36e). “It was difficult to go back to the locker room in [étant mené] of a goal, admitted Mancunian midfielder Jack Grealish at the microphone of Canal +.

“logical result”

Yet master of the first period, Manchester City was stunned by this goal that came out of nowhere. Especially since Pep Guardiola’s men entered their meeting perfectly. Kevin De Bruyne (8e), Rodri (13e) ou Erling Haaland (16e) making Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois shine, author of a very good performance.

The specter of another elimination at the gates of the final came back to mind while the Sky Blues are still in search of a first title in the Champions League. As for Real Madrid, it was enough of a class gesture to reverse the course of a period yet in favor of the locals. After a meeting where he was not masterful, Kevin De Bruyne recalled the talented player he is by deceiving his compatriot Thibaut Courtois with a powerful whipped strike (1-1, 67e).

« I think the result makes sense. We wanted to come here and win but when we got back to the Etihad [Stadium], we will be in a good position. The draw is still a good result for us.”, wishes to retain Jack Grealish. Karim Benzema’s header (78e) or Aurélien Tchouameni’s strike at the very end of the match (90e), saved by Ederson, could have tipped the match in favor of Madrid.

« This is not necessarily a bad result. We will be keen to go and win there at home, I trusted Eduardo Camavinga sur Canal+. It does not matter, we will work until next week to win in Manchester. It’s 50-50, the important thing is that we start at 0-0 in the next match. »

Everything will therefore be decided on the return match, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, on May 17. The winner will face either AC Milan or Inter Milan who face each other on Wednesday, May 10, for the second semi-final first leg.