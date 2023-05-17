Real Madrid and the myth of the indomitable

No team has won the Champions League more times than Real Madrid. This history, paired with a world-class team, always makes for unreal football nights. Will the next one follow against Manchester City?

Luka Modric could win the Champions League for the sixth time this year – and catch up with the record holder. Matteo Ciambelli/Getty

A trip to Manchester City is currently considered a nightmare in many places. The German clubs Leipzig and Bayern Munich recently lost 7-0 and 3-0 in the Champions League in Manchester. In all competitions, City won 26 of 28 matches in front of their own audience. But Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos said after the 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final: “We’re probably facing the most difficult away game in European football at the moment. But honestly, we’re looking forward to it.”