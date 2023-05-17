Home » Real Madrid and the myth of the indomitable
Real Madrid and the myth of the indomitable

No team has won the Champions League more times than Real Madrid. This history, paired with a world-class team, always makes for unreal football nights. Will the next one follow against Manchester City?

Luka Modric could win the Champions League for the sixth time this year – and catch up with the record holder.

A trip to Manchester City is currently considered a nightmare in many places. The German clubs Leipzig and Bayern Munich recently lost 7-0 and 3-0 in the Champions League in Manchester. In all competitions, City won 26 of 28 matches in front of their own audience. But Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos said after the 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final: “We’re probably facing the most difficult away game in European football at the moment. But honestly, we’re looking forward to it.”

