Of Salvatore Riggio

The Blancos always ahead, but the Saudis of Al Hilal are selling dearly: braces for Vinicius and Valverde. For Carlo Ancelotti it is the 24th title in his coaching career

Real Madrid’s trip to Morocco ended with a title, the 24th in his coaching career for Carlo Ancelotti. A thrilling final of the Club World Cup in Rabat against the Saudis of Al Hilal, in a match that was closed and reopened at least a couple of times. 5-3. Real Madrid still world club champions, for the 8th time, after nine years. Then, in Marrakech, Real beat San Lorenzo. It is the fifth club World Cup since 2014 and we must add the three Intercontinental championships put on the bulletin board in 1960, 1998 and 2002. In short, this competition is also a pleasant certainty for the Blancos. Ancelotti had won the title twice as a player (1989, 1990) at the end of the match he said: «I am very happy and proud of this success, our goal was to bring Real Madrid the eighth Intercontinental Cup and we succeeded. It was a good game against a technically excellent team».

In the challenge of Rabat, in Morocco, the Saudis stay in the game for the entire first half, then have to raise the white flag and fall under the blows of Real Madrid, but they leave the field with their heads held high because they continue to worry the reigning European champions. Real starts strong, indeed very strong. Go ahead with Vinicius (13′) and double the lead with Valverde (18′). It looks like a downhill final with Al Hilal as a sacrificial victim. Instead, none of this. Because the Saudis close the gap with Marega (26′). In the second half, however, Real Madrid are not surprised. Triples with Benzema (54′) and goes 4-1 again with Valverde (58′). But at 4-1 the Saudis don’t want to give up. They fight for every ball, despite the disadvantage. And the race is full of twists and turns. Because Lunin (Courtois isn’t in goal, he’s out due to injury) gets surprised by Vietto in the 63rd and 79th minutes. Between these two goals there is the fifth goal of the Blancos again with Vinicius. See also Inter, Correa on Luiz Felipe: "He is a friend, he has the wrong moment" - Sport - Football

It ends 5-3 and Real Madrid are world champions. An absolute domain for a club that has written the history of football. Celebrate Benzema after missing the World Cup with France in Qatar, not without controversy with coach Didier Deschamps and with the Les Bleus dressing room. Instead, eliminated by Al Hilal in the semifinals, Flamengo consoled themselves with a third place earned thanks to the 4-2 success against Al Ahly. Gabigol opens with a penalty kick, then Abdelkader reverses the result with a brace. However, the Egyptians remain in 10 with 20′ from the end (Abdelfattah sent off) and the Brazilians conquer the bronze with a brace from Pedro and another seal from a penalty from Gabigol.