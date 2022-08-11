Xinhua News Agency, Helsinki, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — With Alaba and Benzema scoring goals in the first and second half, La Liga Real Madrid defeated Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 in the European Super Cup on the 10th, winning the fifth time. Champion of the competition.

In last season’s Champions League final, Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 to win the Champions League for the 14th time in team history. Eintracht Frankfurt were last season’s Europa League winners, beating Scotland’s Glasgow Rangers on penalties in the final.

On the day of the game, Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti sent out the exact same starting lineup as in the Champions League final. In the 37th minute, Real Madrid took the lead with a corner kick from Alaba. In the 65th minute, Benzema received a pass from Vinicius from the left and pushed the ball from the edge of the penalty area to rewrite the score to 2:0.

This goal is the 324th goal that Benzema has scored in various competitions on behalf of Real Madrid, which makes him surpass the legendary captain Raul and enjoy the second highest scorer in the history of Real Madrid, second only to scoring 450 goals. The G. Ronaldo (Cristiano Ronaldo).

“At the beginning of the season, you can’t expect the team to be 100 per cent, but we won the game and started the season in a very good way. I believe this victory will motivate our players and help us to be better in the new season. Good result,” Ancelotti said after the game.

“(Benzema) is about to win the Ballon d’Or, is there any doubt about this? In my opinion, it is already a done deal,” Ancelotti said.

Real Madrid dominated the European Super Cup for the fifth time, which also allowed them to tie AC Milan and Barcelona to become the team with the most championships in the competition. Real Madrid had previously won the title four times in 2002, 2014, 2016 and 2017. They also participated in the Champions League in 2018, but lost 2:4 to their city rivals Atletico Madrid.