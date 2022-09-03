Ancelotti’s team approaches the Champions League with a sure-footed step: 2-1 to Pellegrini’s team, who limited the damage thanks to his goalkeeper Rui Silva

The Bernabeu reopened after 106 days. Madrid started the La Liga with three away games to try to advance as much as possible in the pharaonic works that will lead to the mutation of the stadium in the Chamartin district. Progress is evident, but in the end there is still a long way to go. At least all this season. And so among cranes, self-propelled barriers, protective nets and concrete blocks, people returned to the stadium where in spring they spent three magical nights in the Champions League.

Four out of four — We started again with Betis, the only other team that, like Madrid, had started with 3 wins out of 3: Ancelotti went to 4 out of 4, Pellegrini stopped. At the Bernabeu it finished 2-1 with goals from Vinicius, Canales and Rodrygo in a match dominated by Madrid, currently spectacular and unstoppable. Madrid presented the Champions and La Liga to the fans, then the match. Brilliant, because Madrid, with Rodrygo in place of Valverde and Camavinga for Kroos were very inspired. And Betis is having a hard time defending, that Mourinho takes note.

INTERRUPTED STRIP — Madrid took the lead in the 9th minute: Alaba’s perfect throw for Vinicius full of space in front of him, Edgar jumped without problems, perfect lob on Rui Silva’s exit. Betis hadn’t conceded a goal at the Bernabeu since March 2017 – 5 games and 470 ‘. Pellegrini immediately lost his Fekir lighthouse, which came out battered by a contrast in the area with Carvajal on which he claimed a penalty, but equalized in the 17 ‘. Throw-in by Alex Moreno, the ‘Panda’ Iglesias almost on the back line has discharged for Canales who scored a rare goal with his right foot by passing the ball between Courtois’s legs. See also lost heavily!Tintin + Titans withdrew from the battle with injury, Real Madrid suspected of being a big killer and suspended jqknews

WHITE DOMINANCE — Vinicius ate a goal, Rui Silva was miraculous on a header by Tchouameni on Modric’s corner, a shot by Benzema was intercepted in extremis. Every time he attacked Madrid he created danger to the fragile opposing defense, especially weak in the central couple made up of Edgar and the ex Lazio Luiz Felipe. But at the beginning of the second half he removed a conclusion from the same Frenchman from the door.

THE DOUBLE — The besieged Betis closed to restart on the counterattack led by Canales and Juanmi. He did not find the goal and was punctured by Rodrygo who in the position of center forward served by Fede Valverde, just entered for Camavinga, made the ball pass under the body of Rui Silva. The Brazilian, in great shape, then hit the crossbar. Pellegrini made 3 changes, game number 601 in Liga for Joaquin on the twenty-second anniversary of his professional debut with Betis, but he only got a nice shot from Guido Rodriguez thwarted by Courtois. Clearly the superiority of Madrid, which on Tuesday from Glasgow, home of Celtic, will start the defense of the Champions League. The samples are fine.

September 3 – 6:40 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

