Real Madrid – Bilbao 1:1, Osasuna players beat Girona and will play in European cups after 17 years, Real only drew

Osasuna footballers will play cups after 17 years. Qualification for the European Conference League was guaranteed for the team from Pamplona in the final 38th round of the Spanish league with a 2:1 win over Girona, in which Croatian striker Ante Budimir contributed with both goals.

Valladolid relegated, a goalless draw with Getafe was not enough for them in the rescue battle between six threatened teams. Champion Barcelona lost to Celta Vigo 1:2. Karim Benzema bid farewell to a 14-year spell at Real Madrid with a penalty goal as his side finished second after a 1-1 draw with Bilbao. Atlético Madrid lost the lead to Villarreal late on and remained third after a 2-2 draw. Europa League winner Sevilla lost 1:2 to fourth-placed San Sebastian.

Osasuna secured the seventh place thanks to a successful start to the second act, when Budimir first finished Barji’s individual action into an empty net in the 52nd minute and three minutes later he added the second goal with his head. Girona only managed to reduce in the end when the Brazilian Reinier, who is in the team on loan from Real Madrid, made his mark.

Valladolid only drew with Getafe and returns to the second highest league after a year. Until the very end of the season, Almería had hopes, but in the 87th minute of the match with already relegated Español, Barcelona managed to equalize at 3:3. A point was enough for Almeria to stay among the elite.

Celta Vigo coped with champions Barcelona and thus avoided relegation. The victory was decided by the young Veiga, who first opened the score of the match in the 42nd minute and in the 65th minute he overcame Ter Stegen with a beautiful lob from the edge of the box to make it 2:0. For the guests, he was only able to reduce Fati.

In the match between Betis and Valencia, the home side said goodbye to club legend Joaquín, who ended his career at the age of 41. The Spanish midfielder made his 622nd Spanish league appearance, equaling goalkeeper Andoni Zubizarreta’s record. Betis drew with Valencia 1:1.

The “White Ballet” needed to win over Bilbao to secure second place, but they were losing from the 50th minute when Sancet was given enough space to finish his own shot. Twenty minutes later, Real kicked a penalty after an elbow to Militao’s face, and Benzema converted it with a shot into the middle of the goal. The French forward started his final and 439th league game for Real today, tying Fernando Hierro for sixth in appearances for the club.

In the end, Real became the runner-up despite the draw, as its city rival Atlético only drew at Villarreal. After Jackson’s opening goal, the guests managed to turn the game around, Griezmann twice set up a goal for Correa. The French forward is the most productive player in the competition with 15 goals and 16 assists. But Atlético took second place in the third minute of Pascal’s setup.