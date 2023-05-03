Real Madrid cancels the first match point of Partizan, on the shields Tavares and the former Williams-Goss

Partizan and Real Madrid challenge each other at the Stark Arena in game 3 after the surprising double success of the Serbian team in Spain.

Obradovic will have to do without the suspended Kevin Punter and Mathias Lessor , while Mateo will not be able to count on Guerschon Yabusele and Gabriel Deck.

Tap-off at 20:30, in case of victory Partizan will qualify for the Final Four in Kaunas.

Backs against the wall for @RMBaloncesto tonight in Belgrade 👀 Will they prevail and keep the series alive? 🤔#EveryGameMatters pic.twitter.com/sz3tkv47g7 — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) May 2, 2023

The first half ends 48-45 for the hosts in front of the very hot crowd at the Stark Arena, with Smailagic and Madar in double figures. For the Blancos, the protagonist is Tavares, already with 16 points and 7 rebounds.

The third period is in favor of the Madrid team, with the center that continues to loom large and the surprise of Williams-Goss with the classic game of the former.

Partizan recovers -5 in the fourth period, the teams exchange baskets without either of them being able to extend.

A step-back triple by Williams-Goss breaks the tie at 24 seconds, Nunnally misses and Hezonja makes it +5 from the line. LeDay scores the -2 with 3 seconds left, Nunnally steals the ball but fails to convert to the basket. 80-82 the final, with Partizan missing 7 of the last 8 attempted conclusions.

For Real Madrid Tavares is the undisputed MVP with 26 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 blocks, but the contribution of the ungrateful ex Williams-Goss is equally decisive, author of 22 points with 2 assists and 2 steals. Hezonja also makes itself felt with a double-double of 12 points and 14 rebounds.

First match-point wasted for Partizan, penalized by the absence of Punter in the decisive moments. 15 each for Smailagic and LeDay (also 8 rebounds), also in double figures Nunnally (13+6+3 assists), Exum (11+6 fouls suffered) and Madar (12+6+3 assists).