by admin
Real Madrid – Celta de Vigo of LaLiga Santander: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/22/2023 at 03:00

CEST


Locals are positioned in second place in the table

The Celtic team lost in their last league match

As part of the Day 30 of LaLiga Santander 2022-2023he Real Madrid and the Celtic of Vigo They will meet at the Santiago Bernabéu next Saturday.

Thus, in the first instance, those commanded by Charles Ancelotti come to the showdown with a recent history of two losses and two wins, while the squad led by Carlos Carvalhal records two draws, one loss and one win throughout their latest disputes.

On the other hand, it should be noted that the merengue team is in second position in the table with 62 points and +37 in its goal differential, so that it is currently in the Champions League zone. Instead, the celtistas are in 12th place with 36 points and -4 in terms of average goals and, therefore, in the middle of the table.

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MATCH ON TV

The confrontation that will take place between the Real Madrid and the Celtic of Vigo because of Matchday 30 of LaLiga Santander will take place on Saturday, January 22 at 9:00 p.m.and can be enjoyed in Spain through DAZN.

