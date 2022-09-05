Home Sports Real Madrid Champions League list: Benzer Tyrannosaurus Rex leads Gajun Ameni Rudiger_Inter Milan_Shakhtar Donetsk_Ajax
by admin
Original title: Real Madrid Champions League list: Benzer Tyrannosaurus rex leads Gajun Ameni Rudiger

On September 5th, Beijing time, last season’s Champions League champion Real Madrid announced the 2022-23 Champions League 25-man squad. Superstars such as Benzema, Vinicius and Rodrigo lead the striker, and new aids Joan Armeni and Rudiger are in List.

Real Madrid will host the Celtics at 3:00 on September 7th, Beijing time, to start their title defense. In the previous group draw, they were divided into Group F, with opponents in the same group including Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk and Celtic.

The opponents Liverpool in the last final were in the same group as Ajax, Naples, and Glasgow Rangers; while Manchester City, the favorite with the biggest odds of winning the title, was in Group G with Sevilla, Dortmund and Copenhagen. The grouping of old rival Barcelona is very unfavorable, with Bayern, Inter Milan and Bilsen winning the same group of death.

Real Madrid lost Casemiro, Bell, Jovic, Isco, Marcelo and other well-known stars in the transfer window this summer, but signed Joan Armeni from Monaco for 80 million euros, and freed him from Chelsea. The German central defender Rudiger was signed, and the central axis has been strengthened compared to before.

At present, there have been 4 rounds of La Liga, with Real Madrid leading the way with 4 wins. And with their recent victory over Betis, Arsenal lost to Manchester United, and Real Madrid has become the only team in the five major leagues so far to win.

Real Madrid Champions League squad:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin

Defenders: Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Rudiger, Ferran Mendy, Tobias

Midfielders: Kroos, Modric, Camavinga, Valverde, Vazquez, Joan Armeni, Ceballos

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vinicius, Rodrigo, Mariano, Iker Bravo

