Stop and dribble, with the hand in the pocket and final raise: Ancelotti’s technical gesture during Real Madrid-Chelsea is underlined by Billy Costacurca. The coach replies as follows: “Class is not water… everything is lost but class remains”. Costacurta’s nice answer: “I didn’t remember it so technical…”. Watch the video

REAL MADRID 2-0 CHELSEA, THE HIGHLIGHTS

Share this: Twitter

Facebook