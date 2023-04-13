Of Alessandro Bocci

Ancelotti’s team mortgages qualification with the usual Benzema and Asensio

When he hears the Champions League music, Real Madrid transforms and by magic he returns implacable, eliminating the sufferings of La Liga and forgetting the rumors about Ancelotti at the helm of Brazil. The alien

Benzemalast Ballon d’Or, breaks the balance in the first half, crowning an action in which full-back Carvajal makes a number ten ball and the usual unleashed Vinicius puts his fairy foot on it. Hurricane Karim a sentence: his sixth goal in 5 games against Chelsea, the twentieth in the Champions League for an English team. Asensio in the second half, having just come on for Rodrygo, puts the second leg down on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge.

When the going gets tough, Real don’t betray. Everything else can wait. Chelsea good and reactive only until the break. In the second half, Koulibaly first loses to an injury and then remains in ten for the expulsion of Chilwell, who holds Rodrygo. A match scored.

The last two winners of the Champions League challenge each other in the temple of the Bernabeu and the third consecutive crossing: two years ago the Blues passed in the semifinals, last year in the quarterfinals, just like this time, Madrid took their revenge. Real makes the match, exploiting the quality of a deadly and unattainable trident with the Brazilians Vinicius and Rodrygo Benzema’s squires. Chelsea tries with counterattacks, inspired by the rediscovered Kant and the elegant dribble of Musico Fernandez. Two, fulminating, in the first 4 minutes. But the Spaniards don’t just have a great centre-forward. What Benzema builds, goalkeeper Courtois keeps: immediately with the knee on Joao Felix, especially two minutes after the Madrid advantage, flying like a cat to deflect Sterling’s paw. See also Giacomotti: "I like this Voghe, I saw a great reaction under a goal"

In the second half, Madrid does not sink until Asensio enters: his sharp shot leaps towards the semifinal where he could find Manchester City, like last year. Carletto smiles intrigued: the future can wait.