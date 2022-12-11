Original title: Real Madrid coach Ancelotti: Ronaldo is a player who pays attention to details and he is very good

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti defended Ronaldo after he was criticized for his attitude and Ancelotti supported Ronaldo.

The 37-year-old, who is currently participating in the World Cup as a free agent, has agreed to release from United following growing tensions with manager ten Hag and the Record. The same problem followed him to represent Portugal in what is expected to be his last World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo was unhappy with being substituted in Portugal’s 2-1 loss to South Korea. When Portugal beat Switzerland 6-1, Ronaldo was on the bench and came on as a second-half substitute for around 20 minutes. Ronaldo’s Gonzalo Ramos scored a hat-trick.

Since then, the Portuguese Football Association issued a statement denying the previous Portuguese “Record” report that Ronaldo threatened to leave the Portuguese national team. Ancelotti, who coached Ronaldo for two seasons, defended Ronaldo in Corriere della Sera: “Cristiano might still feel like he’s in his 20s because he’s good, he’s got his physical answers, he’s competitive. It became intense and I had coached him for two years without any problems. In fact, he solved a lot of problems for me.”

“Cristiano trains well, he pays attention to details and everything is easy to manage. He is a fantastic player.”

Ronaldo spoke on social media of the solidarity between the teams after the Portuguese Football Federation issued a statement. Portugal will face Morocco in the quarter-finals of the World Cup and it remains to be seen whether the Portuguese superstar will return to the starting line-up.

