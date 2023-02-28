David Alaba surprised with his first vote in the world footballer election. A shit storm against the ex-Bayern star followed among Real fans.

The FIFA gala with the award for the world footballer took place yesterday, Monday evening – and the voices of some top stars caused a stir. Thus, David Alaba didn’t opt ​​to pick his Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema for first place, preferring Lionel Messi over the Frenchman. Behind the two, the Austrian chose Kylian Mbappé. The hashtag “AlabaOut” then trended on Twitter – the fans of the Madrilenians were apparently disappointed with their central defender.

Alaba explained his much-discussed decision on Instagram on Tuesday morning. “The Austrian national team votes for this award as a team, not just me alone. Everyone in the team council can vote, that’s how it’s decided,” he wrote.

“Everyone knows, especially Karim, how much I admire him and his achievements. I’ve said many times that I think he’s the best striker in the world – and that’s still the case. Without a doubt,” he added.

Mohamed Salah’s three crosses also caused a stir: the 30-year-old from Liverpool FC chose Vinícius Júnior in first place, with the Egyptian followed by Kevin De Bruyne and Achraf Hakimi. Bayern captain Manuel Neuer chose Messi and Mbappé in first and second place, followed by Robert Lewandowski.

FIFA World Player Choice: Messi to succeed Lewandowski

In the world footballer’s election, the coaches and captains of all national teams vote together with a journalist from a country that has a national team recognized by FIFA. The voters name the three best players in their opinion, whereby none of the three may come from their own country. The votes of the fans are also included in the overall rating.

In the end, Lionel Messi was named world footballer on Monday. In the past two years, Robert Lewandowski, then still a Bayern player, won the election.

At the ceremony, Lionel Messi said: “I don’t know what to say. It’s again a great honor to be selected and to be the winner.” The Argentinian has already won the world footballer’s championship in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2019 and has now received the trophy for the seventh time.