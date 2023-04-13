Status: 04/12/2023 10:54 p.m

Real Madrid defeated the Chelsea FC laid the foundation for the semi-finals in the Champions League. The Spaniards defeated the “Blues” with 2:0 (1:0).

Real could once again rely on goalgetter Karim Benzema. The striker benefited from a deflected shot by Vinicius Jr from the inside left, which Chelsea keeper Kepa was only able to deflect to one side. Benzema dusted off (21st minute) and scored his 90th goal in the premier class. Deep in the second half, Marco Asensio increased with a hidden low shot (74th).

Live ticker: Real Madrid vs. Chelsea

arrow right

Champions League, Quarterfinals

arrow right

Chelsea didn’t hide from the start and had the first big chance, but Joao Felix was denied by Belgium international goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (2′). On the other side, Benzema fired the first warning shot (13′). Eight minutes later, the French striker did better. After a shot from Vinicius Junior and a save from Kepa, Benzema pushed the ball into the empty goal. In return, Thibault Courtois saved the Madrilenians from a quick equalizer after a Raheem Sterling shot. Coach Carlo Ancelotti’s team controlled the game until the half-time whistle.

Chelsea decimates itself

After the change of sides, the picture was a little different. The guests from London continued to counterattack. Luka Modric narrowly missed the Chelsea box with a shot (50′), a little later Thiago Silva almost “saved” from the onrushing Benzema into his own goal (52′).

Ben Chilwell did a disservice with his “Blues” after almost an hour had been played: The Englishman grabbed the arm of Rodrygo, who was rushing towards the Kepa goal, and was the last man to clearly prevent a goal chance with his foul. The careful and consistent whistling referee François Letexier (France) had no choice but to send Chilwell off (59′).

Asensio puts the lid on it

After a short corner, Asensio put the lid on the game: Vinicius Jr. served the midfielder in an exemplary manner, who shot in from about 16 meters and placed flat on the bottom left. In the closing stages, Los Blancos were pushing for the third and almost succeeded when Kepa deflected a cross from David Alaba back to Benzema. But this time the Frenchman was too surprised by the situation and couldn’t head the ball on goal (90’+2′). Substitute German international Antonio Rüdiger secured the result with a successful defensive action shortly before the end of the game.

The second leg in London at the Stamford Bridge will take place next Tuesday (04/18/23, 9 p.m.).