Dhe Estadio Santiago Bernabéu is under construction. The stadium in the middle of Madrid has been under construction since the summer of 2019. It should not lose any of its old characteristics, but be made fit for the future. There’s still a little work to be done, on the roof, in the stands, and all around. But it’s already clear what the massive arena will look like when it’s finished.

A football team is also a construction site, one that can almost never be closed because there is always something to do somewhere. Who would know this better than the old master builder Carlo Ancelotti, who is not responsible for the conversion of the Bernabéu, but for that of the team that plays in it. Unlike the stadium, however, from which Real Madrid even moved out for a while so that the work could progress undisturbed by the game, the coach cannot allow himself any breaks. Because the immense trophy area in the stadium is also to be renewed, so to speak.

It doesn’t look bad at all that at least one more trophy can be added this summer. In the Spanish Cup competition, Ancelotti’s team is in the final. On May 6th it’s against outsiders Osasuna. Real is also on the right track in the Champions League. The “Royal” won the first leg in the quarter-finals against Chelsea on Tuesday evening with 2-0 goals. In a week’s time it’s off to London at Stamford Bridge for the second leg. Only in the Spanish championship things are not going well. Arch-rivals FC Barcelona have a 13-point lead.

“Full Game Delivered”

If you don’t just look at the progress made with the stadium renovations, but also look at the pitch, you can see how the team in the white jerseys is changing there too. This does not apply to the style of play and the result – and that is a special art. As in all those years, Real Madrid are at work with surgical precision, not necessarily shining on the big nights on the European stage but still winning in the end. And that with changing staff. Because the winning team of yore has new faces.

Against Chelsea, the old guarantors of success such as goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema were in the starting XI. You’ve played countless games and won trophies. Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde, Rodrygo or Vinicius Junior played at their side. They are, and that is what makes the mix so valuable, not only the future but also the present of the club. And so it is hardly surprising that the young Vinicius prepared the goals of the old Benzema (22nd minute) and substitute Marco Asensio (74th). Although Chelsea recently spent significantly more money than Real, the team seems unfinished.

Ancelotti was correspondingly satisfied after the first part of the quarter-finals. “We played a full game here. We have to do that again in London to reach the semi-finals,” said the coach of last season’s title winner. “We went there with the goal of gaining an advantage in the second leg and we did that.” Chelsea had tried solid defense and isolated breaks. Coach Frank Lampard’s tactics were not successful, also because Ben Chilwell saw the red card after an emergency brake (59′).



Ancelotti’s players, young and old, dealt well with the tactics of the rather defensive opponents, even if the coach said his side “suffered”. “We tried very hard to win the ball back and press it,” said the 63-year-old Italian. “I’m satisfied with our performance.” That was also Vinicius, who repeatedly caused a sensation on the left. “We played very well and kept pushing all the time, like we did at that stage last season. That was one of our best performances this season.”

At just 22, the Brazilian has internalized how important the premier class is for record winners Real Madrid. In the 2022 final, he scored the decisive goal against Liverpool. Now, after beating Chelsea, he said: “Any player who wears this shirt for Madrid knows how special the Champions League is. Especially at the Bernabéu with this fan base behind us. You are hooked on this competition. When you play for Madrid you have to be driven by the hunger to play and win the Champions League.”

The Spaniards, who meet the winner of the duel between Manchester City and Bayern Munich (first leg 3-0) in the semifinals, have already done so 14 times. It’s supposed to happen again on June 10th in Istanbul. One person who has won the trophy many times – once with Bayern, four times with Real – is Toni Kroos. “I think we can be happy. That’s a good result, we’ll take that with us now,” said the former German international at DAZN. “With a little more calm in the last third, we could have created even more chances.” Overall, however, the encounter was “well controlled”.

After being sent off, Real “could have provoked one or two more chances”. But the majority is always “a balancing act where you have to look: Okay, let’s go straight to the second, third, fourth – or do you say that before you run into something else,” said Kroos, who with a pass rate of 95 percent stood out. In the second leg you have to get through the first 15, 20 minutes. “We have to fight back, that’s what it’s all about. You have to be there and accept the duels just like you do here. And then I have a good feeling,” said the 33-year-old.