Real Madrid defeats Chelsea in Champions League

Dhe Estadio Santiago Bernabéu is under construction. The stadium in the middle of Madrid has been under construction since the summer of 2019. It should not lose any of its old characteristics, but be made fit for the future. There’s still a little work to be done, on the roof, in the stands, and all around. But it’s already clear what the massive arena will look like when it’s finished.

A football team is also a construction site, one that can almost never be closed because there is always something to do somewhere. Who would know this better than the old master builder Carlo Ancelotti, who is not responsible for the conversion of the Bernabéu, but for that of the team that plays in it. Unlike the stadium, however, from which Real Madrid even moved out for a while so that the work could progress undisturbed by the game, the coach cannot allow himself any breaks. Because the immense trophy area in the stadium is also to be renewed, so to speak.

It doesn’t look bad at all that at least one more trophy can be added this summer. In the Spanish Cup competition, Ancelotti’s team is in the final. On May 6th it’s against outsiders Osasuna. Real is also on the right track in the Champions League. The “Royal” won the first leg in the quarter-finals against Chelsea on Tuesday evening with 2-0 goals. In a week’s time it’s off to London at Stamford Bridge for the second leg. Only in the Spanish championship things are not going well. Arch-rivals FC Barcelona have a 13-point lead.

If you don’t just look at the progress made with the stadium renovations, but also look at the pitch, you can see how the team in the white jerseys is changing there too. This does not apply to the style of play and the result – and that is a special art. As in all those years, Real Madrid are at work with surgical precision, not necessarily shining on the big nights on the European stage but still winning in the end. And that with changing staff. Because the winning team of yore has new faces.

