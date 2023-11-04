Real Madrid denies: “No negotiations for Mbappé, he is a PSG player”

“In light of the information released and published recently by various media, in which there is speculation about alleged negotiations between the player Kylian Mbappé and our club, Real Madrid CF wishes to declare that this information is categorically false and that no negotiations of this type have taken place with a player who belongs to PSG”, with these words published on the official website, Real Madrid deny a negotiation which many sites and newspapers had assumed existed. Kylian Mbappé remains at Paris Saint Germain and will not, as many fans hoped, be a future Los Blancos player. And in these hours, one week after the assignment of the Ballon d’Or goes to Lionel Messi, France Football revealed the ranking with the votes cast by the 92 journalists who made up the jury. Messi finished with 462 points, quite clearly ahead of Haaland, who stood at 357. Who sat on the lowest step of the podium? Mbappé himself (270). There is one certainty, in addition to the numbers given by France Football: that of Kylian Mbappé it’s a contract expiring and so yes, the renewal will probably be the subject of negotiations. He, the French striker, He has been a Real Madrid fan since he was a child and football fans well remember his difficult summer, the problems with PSG, the exclusion from the squad. Her contract, moreover, is more than golden: “Contrary to what is regularly done, there is no clause relating to sporting results. May he win the Champions League with Paris, whatever Golden Ball next year nothing will change. The contract between Kylian Mbappé and PSG was built around three axes: the salary and two forms of bonuses. Let’s start with the salary. It is constant over three years, at 72 million euros gross for the year. That is 6 million euros gross per month (2.7 million after taxes). About three times more than he earned last season,” he wrote The Parisian in October 2022.

Previous Article

Do you remember Paulo Sergio who wanted to fly planes and Zdenek Zeman’s (first) Roma

Share this: Facebook

X

