Although Mbappe rejected Real Madrid this summer, a transfer is still not ruled out.

This summer, France international Mbappe has been in close contact with Real Madrid, and finally chose to renew his contract with PSG, which once attracted angry accusations from Real Madrid fans. Mbappe is currently renewing his contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2025, but he does not deny that a move to the Spanish giant is still possible in the future.

Mbappe told The New York Times: “You never know what’s going to happen, I’ve never been there, but it’s familiar like my home.”

“I never thought I’d be talking to the president about where I’m going, about my career, it’s a pretty crazy thing. He told me he wanted me to stay and he didn’t want me to leave because I was very fond of this country. Important. You have time to leave, but you can also stay. Of course, when the president says these things, it works.”

Real Madrid wanted to switch to Haaland for a while, but Manchester City took the lead. With Benzema getting older, the successor is more and more likely to be Mbappe.

This season, Mbappe is in very good shape at the beginning, scoring 7 goals for PSG in 5 games, and is about to usher in a fierce battle with Juventus on behalf of the team.

