Ordinary administration in the Elche den for the Ancelotti band. The biggest obstacle to the Martinez Valero was the Var room, which stifled the exultation of the people of Madrid three times, keeping the result in the balance for an abundant hour. But despite three goals disallowed, the Blancos take home their ninth win out of ten days without struggling excessively. Protagonists Valverde, who opens the scoring after 11 ‘, and the usual Benzema, who celebrates the fresh Ballon d’Or with the fifth center in Liga. Asensio closes the party for the 3-0 final. Ancelotti’s troop therefore remains undefeated and flies to +6 over Barcelona, ​​expected Sunday evening from the match against Villarreal.

TIMELY VAR — An almost complete group for Ancelotti, who, however, does not make calculations and does not think at all about turnover. In Elche’s home there is Lunin between the posts to replace the unavailable Courtois (the others are Ceballos and Mariano), the rest is a Madrid with the gala suit: from Rudiger to Modric, from Kroos to Vinicius, up to to Karim Benzema, the Blancos are fighting with the best to continue sailing with the wind in their sails after the convincing success in the “Clasico”. But Elche is a traditionally difficult away match for Madrid and this one is no exception. Not so much for the commitment of the hosts, who play it openly despite the last place in the standings, but rather for a handful of mocking millimeters capable of smashing not one but three textbook actions. Not even half an hour of play, in fact, and the Blancos swell the net three times with Benzema (8 ‘), Valverde (11’) and Alaba (26 ‘), but from the Var room they validate only that of the Uruguayan, the result of a great winger left from outside the area that lets Badia escape. See also Beijing Guoan defeated Guangzhou City Riguangxiang 1-0 in the Chinese Super League

BENZE-GOL — In any case, Almiron’s Elche did well, avoiding closing in a hedgehog to play for a throw-in. But when he serves, Lunin is there, as in the case of Clerc’s shot in the 28th minute or on the close-range header (again by Clerc) after an hour of play, when the result was still in the balance. Providential the Ukrainian goalkeeper to save a Madrid in doll in the first ten minutes of the second half. Waking him up was the usual Benzema, relentless in the 75th minute on a perfect heel assist from Rodrygo. In the final, at 89 ‘, the third seal of the evening signed by the newcomer Asensio to legitimize an overwhelming superiority and place the first extension in the standings.

