Real Madrid eliminated Liverpool 6:2 in two rounds

　China News Service, March 16th In the early morning of the 16th Beijing time, the second round of the UEFA Champions League 1/8 finals started the last two duels. Naples defeated Frankfurt 3-0 and reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time in team history. Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 1:0 and successfully advanced with a total score of 6:2 in the two rounds. So far, the quarter-finals of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League have all been released, namely: Bayern, Benfica, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Manchester City, AC Milan, Naples, and Real Madrid.

In the first round of the clash between Real Madrid and Liverpool, Real Madrid reversed their opponents 5:2 in an away game. Returning to the home court this time, Benzema successfully scored the only goal of the game with a supplementary shot. The defending champion finally advanced to the quarterfinals with a total score of 6:2.

Naples defeated Frankfurt 2:0 in the first round. They continued their fiery form at home in the second round. With Osimhen’s brace, they won again 3:0, and finally achieved the promotion with a total score of 5:0. This is also the first time in their team history that they have advanced to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

With the end of these two games, all the quarterfinals of the Champions League this season were born.

Serie A: Inter Milan, AC Milan, Naples;

Premier League: Chelsea, Manchester City;

La Liga: Real Madrid;

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich;

Portuguese Super League: Benfica.

It is reported that the UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw ceremony will be held at 19:00 Beijing time tomorrow night. At the same time as the quarter-finals are announced, the semi-finals will also be determined in advance. (over)

