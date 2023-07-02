Real Madrid Enters the Fight for Striker Dusan Vlahovic as Karim Benzema Departs

Real Madrid Strives to Secure Top Striker Amidst Benzema’s Departure

July 2, 2023

Real Madrid has been an active participant in this summer’s transfer market, but the departure of veteran striker Karim Benzema to Saudi Arabia has left a void within the team. Despite signing players like Brahim Díaz, Fran García, Jude Bellingham, and Joselú, international newspapers have highlighted that Madrid has been unable to secure a suitable replacement for “Gato”, as Benzema is fondly known.

In recent hours, Real Madrid has entered the race for a striker who has been a target for Atlético de Madrid but has yet to receive the desired response. Atlético has expressed their interest in acquiring the services of Dusan Vlahivic, a talented striker valued at 90 million by Juventus. However, Real Madrid aims to challenge their city rivals for the Serbian forward’s signature.

The Blancos already have the services of Joselú, but manager Carlo Ancelotti desires a top-class striker to bolster the team’s attacking prowess. Vlahivic’s impressive record of 75 goals in his career has caught the attention of the Real Madrid board, making him an attractive prospect for the club.

Real Madrid is prepared to go the distance to secure the services of the sought-after Juventus striker. Ancelotti is actively building a formidable team for the upcoming season, and acquiring Vlahivic would undoubtedly bolster their attacking options.

As the summer transfer window progresses, all eyes will be on Real Madrid’s pursuit of Dusan Vlahivic and whether they can successfully win the race against their city rivals, Atlético de Madrid, for the talented striker’s signature.