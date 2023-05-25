Home » Real Madrid express solidarity with Vinicius if they win
Sports

Real Madrid express solidarity with Vinicius if they win

by admin
Real Madrid express solidarity with Vinicius if they win

Vinicius Junior may not have played, but all Real Madrid team-mates wore his number 20 to support the Brazilian striker. After the racist attacks against the 22-year-old in the previous game at FC Valencia, ÖFB star David Alaba and his colleagues showed solidarity with other gestures on Wednesday evening before the game against Rayo Vallecano (2-1) in the Spanish league.

Reuters/Violeta Santos Moura

Players from both teams held a banner reading ‘Racists out of football’ before the match as part of a new anti-racism campaign by the league, the Spanish Football Federation and the government. They also wore armbands with anti-racism messages. Slogans against racism were shown during the national and international broadcast of the game.

Vinicius, who was repeatedly subjected to racial abuse in Sunday’s scandalous match against Valencia, did not play because the club said he had minor knee problems. The red card he received for a scuffle against Valencia was later withdrawn. But coach Carlo Ancelotti had said he wanted to give his attacking star a break after the stressful days, regardless of the suspension. Madrid’s footballers and basketball players also wore Vinicius’ number 20 shirt in their games on Wednesday.

“We are all Vinicius. Enough.”

“I love her!!! Thank you, thank you, thank you,” Vinicius tweeted after the Madrilenians’ 2-1 win. “All the support Vinicius has received is good,” said Ancelotti, who was on the touchline for the 150th time in a league game as Real Madrid coach. Winning goalscorer Rodrygo dedicated the 2-1 win to “my brother” Vinicius. He in turn celebrated the winning goal in the 89th minute with his right fist raised in order to send a signal against racism from the stands.

Even before the game, Vinicius came out briefly to greet the fans, while his team-mates lined up with their backs to the stands and showed Vinicius’ shirt. In the 20th minute, the fans applauded Vinicius’ shirt number and called his name, and Vinicius greeted him from the VIP stand. Behind one of the gates hung a huge banner that read, “We are all Vinicius. Enough.”

See also  Milan Lazio on TV and streaming: where to watch the match

You may also like

The inmate’s intervention was arranged by the barrage....

Luis Figo presents the collection of his brand...

Ski cross: Former world champion Limbacher resigns

Fiorentina-Inter (1-2) – Sportellate.it

Top 10 Most Harmful And Invasive Animals In...

The president of the French Olympic Committee, Brigitte...

The pressure must come from ambition and the...

WC IN HOCKEY: The quarter-final fights will decide...

Juve, the balance of the season between the...

La Liga roundup: Real Madrid beat Vallecano Lightning...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy