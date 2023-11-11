Real Madrid Faces Valencia at Santiago Bernabéu: Matchday 13 Showdown

Real Madrid to face Valencia in highly anticipated match at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

This Saturday, Real Madrid will go head-to-head with Valencia in a highly anticipated match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. The match, which is part of matchday 13 of the Española 2023-2024, is expected to be a fierce and passionate battle between the two teams.

The build-up to the match has been filled with controversy, with Valencia sending a letter to their 579 fans with tickets, urging them to support their team “above any provocation.” This has only added to the intensity and anticipation surrounding the match.

Unfortunately for Real Madrid, they will be without Jude Bellingham for this game, due to a left shoulder injury. The absence of the Englishman will undoubtedly be felt in the team as they prepare to face off against Valencia.

The starting lineups for the match have been confirmed, with Real Madrid’s lineup including Lunin, Dani Carvajal, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Brahim Díaz, Rodrygo and Vinícius. Valencia’s lineup includes Mamardashvili, Correia, Paulista, Mosquera, Gayá, Pepelu, Javi Guerra, Canós, Fran Pérez, Diego López and Hugo Duro.

The match will be officiated by referee Sánchez Martínez from C. Murciano and is scheduled to kick off at 2:00 PM. Fans can catch the action live on ViX+ on Tigo Sports and Sky.

With so much riding on the match, fans can expect a thrilling and intense showdown between Real Madrid and Valencia at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

