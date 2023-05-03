Real Madrid falls in San Sebastian, goodbye La Liga – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 03 MAY – “Real Madrid is in free fall”.



The title of the online edition of ‘Marca’ underlines the negative momentum of Carlo Ancelotti’s team, which in a week’s time will play the Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid. In the La Liga match on the Real Sociedad field, the ‘merengues’ lost 2-0 with goals from the former Kubo, the Japanese who could return to the ‘Casa Blanca’ in the summer, and the Basque Barrenetxea. At one point Madrid also found themselves down to ten following Carvajal’s dismissal. Ancelotti was booked instead for protests.



With this defeat, Real Madrid, second in the standings, find themselves -14 (82 points against 68) behind Barcelona, ​​with five games remaining. In the next round, Barça could therefore mathematically become champions. (HANDLE).

