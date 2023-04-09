Home Sports Real Madrid: Federico Valverde punches his opponent in the face in the parking lot
Sports

Real Madrid: Federico Valverde punches his opponent in the face in the parking lot

by admin
Real Madrid: Federico Valverde punches his opponent in the face in the parking lot
football Serious allegations

Real Madrid professional punches his opponent in the face in the parking lot

| Reading time: 2 minutes

Federico Valverde (left) and Álex Baena didn't just clash on the pitch

Federico Valverde (left) and Álex Baena didn’t just clash on the pitch

What: pa/NurPhoto/Jose Breton

Real Madrid lose to Villarreal FC. The defeat is overshadowed by an incident after the game. Real professional Federico Valverde becomes violent in the stadium’s parking lot. He hits an opponent. The case has a history.

GEwalt allegations overshadowed Villarreal FC’s 3-2 win at Spanish champions Real Madrid. Villarreal midfielder Álex Baena reported an assault after the final whistle. “Very saddened by the aggression I suffered after the game,” Baena wrote on Twitter. The newspapers “AS” and “Marca” reported that Real Madrid professional Federico Valverde punched Baena in the face after Saturday night’s game in the parking lot of the Bernabéu Stadium. Neither Valverde directly nor Real Madrid have officially commented on the allegations.

Valverde’s entourage said in a statement quoted by the newspaper “Marca” that Baena had made provocative statements to Valverde several times in previous games. “Fede never has problems with anyone. In this case, it was about something very serious that was a long time ago,” the newspaper quoted.

The radio station “Cadena Ser” reported, citing the Real player’s environment, that Baena had previously insulted Valverde and, among other things, made fun of his recently born second son. Baena denied that. “It is completely untrue that I said that,” he tweeted.

Valverde could be banned for a long time

According to the reports, there were numerous eyewitnesses to the incident, and there should also be video recordings. The 24-year-old Valverde is said to have been waiting for Baena near the guests’ team bus. The Uruguayan could be suspended for three to 12 games for such an attack. However, media reported that Baena and Villarreal have no plans to file a complaint with the Spanish federation RFEF. In this case, the RFEF Disciplinary Committee could not do anything.

also read

Klopp even learned a few sentences of Polish for Robert Lewandowski during his era at Borussia Dortmund. For example:

Four days before the quarter-final first leg in the Champions League against Chelsea, Real coach Carlo Ancelotti did without Toni Kroos on Saturday. Los Blancos remain 12 points behind FC Barcelona, ​​who can extend their lead in Monday’s home game against FC Girona.

See also  Sanmaurense on velvet with Voghera at the PalaRavizza game without history

You may also like

where to see it on tv Ganna looks...

Nearly 10,000 people participated in the Beijing City...

Soccer, 2nd Bundesliga: SV Darmstadt 98 extends the...

OBJ will reportedly meet with Jets, discuss potential...

Record lovers: Japan is your mecca

Nearly 3,000 people entered the Fuyang Water Sports...

Darmstadt wins in the 2nd division against Paderborn,...

Defending champion Dylan van Baarle retires from Paris-Roubaix

Handball Bundesliga: Kiel and Magdeburg with a draw...

Charles Leclerc: Ferrari driver asks fans to stop...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy