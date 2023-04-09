Real Madrid lose to Villarreal FC. The defeat is overshadowed by an incident after the game. Real professional Federico Valverde becomes violent in the stadium’s parking lot. He hits an opponent. The case has a history.

GEwalt allegations overshadowed Villarreal FC’s 3-2 win at Spanish champions Real Madrid. Villarreal midfielder Álex Baena reported an assault after the final whistle. “Very saddened by the aggression I suffered after the game,” Baena wrote on Twitter. The newspapers “AS” and “Marca” reported that Real Madrid professional Federico Valverde punched Baena in the face after Saturday night’s game in the parking lot of the Bernabéu Stadium. Neither Valverde directly nor Real Madrid have officially commented on the allegations.

Valverde’s entourage said in a statement quoted by the newspaper “Marca” that Baena had made provocative statements to Valverde several times in previous games. “Fede never has problems with anyone. In this case, it was about something very serious that was a long time ago,” the newspaper quoted.

The radio station “Cadena Ser” reported, citing the Real player’s environment, that Baena had previously insulted Valverde and, among other things, made fun of his recently born second son. Baena denied that. “It is completely untrue that I said that,” he tweeted.

Valverde could be banned for a long time

According to the reports, there were numerous eyewitnesses to the incident, and there should also be video recordings. The 24-year-old Valverde is said to have been waiting for Baena near the guests’ team bus. The Uruguayan could be suspended for three to 12 games for such an attack. However, media reported that Baena and Villarreal have no plans to file a complaint with the Spanish federation RFEF. In this case, the RFEF Disciplinary Committee could not do anything.

Four days before the quarter-final first leg in the Champions League against Chelsea, Real coach Carlo Ancelotti did without Toni Kroos on Saturday. Los Blancos remain 12 points behind FC Barcelona, ​​who can extend their lead in Monday’s home game against FC Girona.