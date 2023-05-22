Home » Real Madrid files complaint after racist insults towards Vinicius Jr.
Real Madrid files complaint after racist insults towards Vinicius Jr.

After the support given by FIFA or by the political world earlier in the day, Real Madrid have, in turn, condemned the insults towards Vinicius Jr, through a press release. While announcing to file a complaint against this “hate crime”.

« Real Madrid shows its greatest revulsion and condemns the events that took place yesterday against our player Vinicius Junior “, can we read on the club’s website.

« Real Madrid considers that such attacks also constitute a hate crime, which is why it has filed the corresponding complaint with the State Attorney General’s Office, in particular with the Office of the Prosecutor against Hate Crimes and Discrimination. , so that the facts can be investigated and responsibilities are clear ».

