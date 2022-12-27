Original title: Real Madrid gave up the introduction of Mbappe and focused on Bellingham and Enzo

CCTV News: According to media reports, although Mbappe’s eye-catching performance in the World Cup in Qatar, Real Madrid will not spend any more effort to seek him. England’s 19-year-old rising star Bellingham and World Cup rookie Enzo Fernandez are important targets for Real Madrid.

Mbappe performed well in the World Cup and won the World Cup Golden Boot, which reconnected his name with Real Madrid. Some media said that Real Madrid is willing to pay a high fee to buy out the player next summer, but Spanish media revealed that Real Madrid The idea of ​​signing Mbappé has been given up.

The media said that considering that Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are both in the later stages of their careers, Real Madrid has made strengthening the midfield a priority.

Bellingham is a long-planned target, while Real Madrid are now also eyeing World Cup rookie Enzo, who is favored by a number of big clubs after helping Argentina win the World Cup.