The Blancos win with a header from the Brazilian central and temporarily detach the Blaugrana. Twelfth consecutive useful result for Ancelotti, even without Benzema and Courtois

Maximum result with minimum effort and above all no risk for Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid, for a solitary evening leader of the La Liga. Getafe offers very little resistance, despite the result remains in the balance until the end due to the numerous wastes of the blancos and the saves of Soria. In the end, the merengue just need a flick at the start of Militao, which is worth three points and the twelfth useful result in a row (15 considering also the tail of last season). In the second half a goal canceled by Rodrygo for offside, but Ancelotti’s ranks still lead the table with three points over Barça, who will face Celta tomorrow.

Good the first — At Alfonso Perez Ancelotti has to do without two big shots like Benzema and Courtois, but his Madrid is still sailing under full sail. Modric’s direction is the usual guarantee that makes the band of young talents available to the Emilian technician go round. With Camavinga and Tchouaméni together with the Croatian and the Brazilian pairing Vinicius-Rodrygo in attack supported by Valverde, the Blancos took the ball from the start and immediately placed the goal that directs the evening towards an easy success. It all starts, needless to say, from Modric’s foot, who catches Militao on the near post after just 4 ‘for the header of the merengue advantage. Madrid ahead at the first opportunity. But the hosts have the merit of not throwing in the towel despite heavy absences like those of Arambarri and Maksimovic, but they only cause a shiver to Lunin before the rest, with a poisonous cross-shot by Angileri on 22 ‘. On the contrary, Madrid are persistently seeking to double in the middle of the first half and at the start of the second half, when Soria performs a prodigious intervention on Tchouaméni’s sure shot attempt. See also Ugas thanked Pacquiao for giving the opportunity to proudly declare that he is the WBA champion-Shangbao Indonesia

Easy steps — The narrow goal of advantage after 55 ‘despite the numerous opportunities created threatens to make the Blancos nervous and revive the hopes of the hosts, kept afloat at 58’ by the Var who rightly cancels the doubling of Rodrygo for a millimeter offside. But two directives from Ancelotti are enough to recalibrate a Madrid that decides to put the game to sleep and succeeds, leading the result into port without getting Lunin’s gloves dirty. Valverde and Vinicius still waste the doubling in the final minutes, but when the hosts no longer have the strength to sketch the final assault.

Cholo also wins — Also in Madrid, Atletico raised their heads after the thud in Belgium and three knockouts in the last four outings. He does it by bending Girona at home 2-1 thanks to a brace from Correa, providential in the 5th and 54th minutes. But the three points that bring the rojiblancos to the provisional fourth place do not cancel the difficulties of a team once again placed under the level of the game and saved on more than one occasion by Oblak’s saves. A few whistles from the stands of the Metropolitano at the address of Joao Feliz, who entered the second half for Correa without giving any jolt. On the contrary, in the last half hour the Colchoneros have had to defend with tooth and nail the narrow advantage after the guest goal of Riquelme, canterano rojiblanco on loan to their opponents.

