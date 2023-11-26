Real Madrid is beating Cádiz in LaLiga with a great goal from Rodrygo!

Real Madrid Returns to LaLiga Action with a Victory Against Cádiz

After the international matches in November, Real Madrid returned to LaLiga action with a 1-0 victory against Cádiz in matchday 14 of the championship. The win saw Real Madrid resume their fight for the leadership, aiming to add their eleventh victory.

The only goal of the match came in the 14th minute when Rodrygo scored an impressive goal, leaving goalkeeper Jeremías Ledesma with no chance. Cristiano Ronaldo praised Rodrygo’s talent, tipping him to win the Ballon d’Or in the near future.

Real Madrid’s lineup saw Carlo Ancelotti opting for Kroos, Modric, Valverde, and the recovered Bellingham in midfield. Despite a late change that saw Rodrygo replace the initially selected Brahim, Real Madrid managed to secure the win. Cadiz fielded a lineup consisting of Ledesma, Zaldúa, Fali, Chust, Javi Hernández, Alcaraz, Alex, Robert Navarro, Pires, Chris Ramos, and Roger, while Real Madrid lined up with Lunin, Carvajal, Nacho, Rüdiger, Mendy, Kroos, Valverde, Modric, Bellingham, Rodrygo, and Joselu.

The match was scheduled for 11:30 AM in Honduras and was broadcasted on Sky Sports from the Nuevo Mirandilla Stadium. The match was officiated by referee Guillermo Cuadra Fernández.

Share this: Facebook

X

