Real Madrid: Jude Bellingham would see himself playing with Kylian Mbappé

Real Madrid: Jude Bellingham would see himself playing with Kylian Mbappé

Jude Bellingham (new Real Madrid midfielder): “They are two incredible players, the best in the world in their position, so I can’t really comment. I don’t know his situation. I saw things on the Internet and on Twitter. All the rumors around me have taught me that not everything you see is true, and not everything should be believed. So I try to form my own opinion from what I know, but in all honesty, he’s a great player. Whatever he chooses to do, I wish him the best. Would I like to play with a player like Kylian Mbappé? Who wouldn’t? »

