Home Sports Real Madrid-Juventus, tickets with fan tokens
Sports

Real Madrid-Juventus, tickets with fan tokens

by admin
Real Madrid-Juventus, tickets with fan tokens

The US account of the digital token platform provides 4 tickets for the big preseason match scheduled in California

Juventus’ third American friendly is approaching in this preseason summer and, once again, the world of token fans is making itself felt. At a time when the leading digital token platform is aiming to expand its audience overseas, many games played in the United States have been the subject of generous initiatives in recent weeks. So Real Madrid-Juventus, scheduled in Los Angeles at 4 am on Sunday 31 July (Italian time), offers four seats for members of the community.

The steps

There are three steps that interested fans must follow to access the offer, bearing in mind that travel and accommodation are the responsibility of the spectators (it is in fact an initiative designed for American fans). First of all you need to follow the Twitter page of AssociatesUSA and then share the contest post by tagging a friend. Two lucky fans will then be drawn for two tickets each for Rose Bowl Stadium. With one more reason: there may be surprise VIP experiences included in the package.

July 28 – 16:29

© breaking latest news

See also  The Longo case is unclear and ends up with the Federal Prosecutor's Office

You may also like

Pogba, I consult in Europe but the intervention...

The national football selection team will return to...

Pordenone, Lovisa charges the fans: “With you still...

The first game of the 2022/2023 Chinese Frisbee...

China to USA: Taiwan reunification is a sacred...

Inter, the crypto-sponsor DigitalBits in free fall and...

Palermo, race to the post Baldini: on pole...

Asia and Linda still amaze, overwhelmed by Cellatica

F1, Vettel retires at the end of the...

Fabio Mian is back: “Old Wild West, we...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy