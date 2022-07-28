Juventus’ third American friendly is approaching in this preseason summer and, once again, the world of token fans is making itself felt. At a time when the leading digital token platform is aiming to expand its audience overseas, many games played in the United States have been the subject of generous initiatives in recent weeks. So Real Madrid-Juventus, scheduled in Los Angeles at 4 am on Sunday 31 July (Italian time), offers four seats for members of the community.

The steps

—

There are three steps that interested fans must follow to access the offer, bearing in mind that travel and accommodation are the responsibility of the spectators (it is in fact an initiative designed for American fans). First of all you need to follow the Twitter page of AssociatesUSA and then share the contest post by tagging a friend. Two lucky fans will then be drawn for two tickets each for Rose Bowl Stadium. With one more reason: there may be surprise VIP experiences included in the package.